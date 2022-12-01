Champion has partnered with Bravado! to release a limited edition capsule collection in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ Check Your Head album. The collection, which will be available for purchase on Thursday (Dec. 8), will include a hoodie, a sweatshirt, and t-shirt, with prices ranging from $50 to $100 USD. The Champion x Beastie Boys Hoodie, which is described as “cozy as it is cool,” is available in black and gray and priced at $100. The Champion x Beastie Boys Check Your Head Anniversary Sweatshirt retails at $95 and is available in black and gray, and...

22 MINUTES AGO