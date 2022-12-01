ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vibe

Champion To Release Beastie Boys ‘Check Your Head’ Capsule Collection

Champion has partnered with Bravado! to release a limited edition capsule collection in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ Check Your Head album. The collection, which will be available for purchase on Thursday (Dec. 8), will include a hoodie, a sweatshirt, and t-shirt, with prices ranging from $50 to $100 USD. The Champion x Beastie Boys Hoodie, which is described as “cozy as it is cool,” is available in black and gray and priced at $100. The Champion x Beastie Boys Check Your Head Anniversary Sweatshirt retails at $95 and is available in black and gray, and...
Variety

Chadwick Boseman Portrait to Be Auctioned Off at Project Angel Food Benefit

Project Angel Food’s AngelPhoto auction this year will include a portrait of the late Chadwick Boseman. The photo, shot by Kwaku Alston at Comic Con in 2017 before the release of “Black Panther,” opens at $1,000, but is expected to fetch about $5,000. The fine art photography auction will be held at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Dec. 8. All proceeds benefit Project Angel Food’s work providing daily medically tailored meals to more than 2,500 Angelenos living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. Other auction highlights include a photo of Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe taken by Norman Seeff in New...

