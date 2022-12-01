Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
kmvt
Airport and SkyWest asking for city and county approval for new contract
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines are up for a new contract for 2023. There are some pros and cons to the new contract with SkyWest airlines. For one, the revenue agreement on the 2022 contract has been cut in half, looking...
kmvt
FDA considering change to screening process for blood donation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is asking people to give the gift of life, by donating blood, to help maintain blood levels that have finally rebounded after being at crisis levels throughout the pandemic. “We need to be able to keep that...
kmvt
Chobani holds 8th annual Holiday Giveaway
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is ringing in the holiday season with the company’s annual tradition, the 8th Holiday Giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho was held Saturday morning. Hundreds of cars lined the CSI parking lot for hours and those working at the event said...
kmvt
52 weeks of Preparedness: how to help volunteer
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s the giving season, and while many people will have a very merry Christmas this year, not everyone will be as fortunate. To help give back officials recommend volunteering at any agency to help give back. Whether it’s the Red Cross, Salvation Army, or a local food pantry, the need is large. With it being the holiday season, chances are you will find an event a local agency is putting on.
kmvt
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra....
kmvt
Annual Stuff the Bus receives donated toys for families in need
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, community members in the Magic Valley came together to help provide some holiday cheer for those in need. On Saturday, the annual Stuff the Bus event took place in the Twin Falls Walmart parking lot with three buses getting filled with toys to be donated to Salvation Army and Valley House.
kmvt
Soldier mountain opens 2 weeks earlier than expected
Fairfield, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain in Fairfield is now open for the season; 2 weeks before their original expected start date!. After receiving nearly 2 feet of snow at the base of the mountain, management says every run should be open and good to go both Saturday and Sunday. After a few tough years snow-wise at the mountain, management is excited to be able to open this early.
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Elko Daily Free Press
Baby dies after alleged shaking incident in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died. Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.
kmvt
Jerome celebrates spirit of Christmas
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Residents in Jerome County were feeling festive this past weekend, as they celebrated the spirit of Christmas. The Jerome Chamber of Commerce and community partners hosted the 9th Annual Christmas in Jerome at Idaho Central Park. At the event participants took part in wagon rides, meeting Santa Clause, and grabbing a nice warm hot chocolate. There was even a parade of lights.
kmvt
Annual St. Nicholas festival to take place Saturday in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Business Association and the Kimberly School District is teaming up to hold it’s 16th annual St. Nicholas festival Saturday night. What began as a small event at Windsor’s Nursery, has now transformed into a community event with hundreds of people attending.
