Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 8.9% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Read full article on original website
Related
takeitcool.com
Global Anti-Ageing Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Anti-Ageing Market Size’ Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global anti-ageing market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like demography, industry, product type, devices and technology, and major regions. The report studies the latest...
Recycling Today
North American aluminum demand continues to increase
The Aluminum Association, as part of its monthly Aluminum Situation report, has released preliminary estimates showing 6.3 percent year-to-date demand growth for the aluminum industry in North America (U.S. and Canada) through the third quarter of 2022. “We are glad to see steady demand growth for North American aluminum, which...
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK Builds Out Indonesian Nickel Supply Chain
Back in July, Ford finalized an agreement with SK On – a South Korean battery manufacturer – to create BlueOvalSK, a joint venture that will produce EV batteries for future models. Roughly one week later, The Blue Oval announced that it had secured agreements with a host of suppliers around the globe – though it is prioritizing its relationship with SK – as it aims to secure the raw materials it needs to build those batteries, and thus far, it has done precisely that. In the meantime, SK is also making its own moves to secure raw materials, most recently signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources. Now, SK On has announced yet another deal – this time with EcoPro, a secondary cell battery materials company, and Green Eco Manufacture (GEM), a Chinese battery precursors producer.
ledinside.com
High Throughput Micro-LED Test Probe and Solution
With more and more mature technology for Mini- and Micro-LEDs fabrication, manufacturers are gearing up for the production phase and critically looking for more test efficiency and fast testing for the optical devices. STAr Technologies, as the leading Mini- and Micro-LEDs tester supplier continuously develops measurement technology to enhance optical testing capabilities and parallel test efficiency and to achieve cost-effective high-volume production.
ADS-TEC Energy Launches New Ultra-Fast Charging System ChargePost, an Energy Platform With Integrated Battery Storage and Large Digital Displays
NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005112/en/ ADS-TEC Energy has announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
agritechtomorrow.com
Growing Forward: A Glimpse into the 2022 Cannabis Lighting Market Report and the Bright Green Future
First published in 2016, the annual “State of the Cannabis Lighting Market” report reveals the extent to which the industry has grown, changed, and flourished in short time. Despite facing serious headwinds—ranging from supply chain shortages to cannabis surpluses, growers have proven resilient through adaptation and optimization.
Comments / 0