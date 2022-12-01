Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 8.9% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Back in July, Ford finalized an agreement with SK On – a South Korean battery manufacturer – to create BlueOvalSK, a joint venture that will produce EV batteries for future models. Roughly one week later, The Blue Oval announced that it had secured agreements with a host of suppliers around the globe – though it is prioritizing its relationship with SK – as it aims to secure the raw materials it needs to build those batteries, and thus far, it has done precisely that. In the meantime, SK is also making its own moves to secure raw materials, most recently signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources. Now, SK On has announced yet another deal – this time with EcoPro, a secondary cell battery materials company, and Green Eco Manufacture (GEM), a Chinese battery precursors producer.

3 DAYS AGO