Rihanna to Open Store at Hudson Valley Mall
Rihanna is opening a storefront in the lower Hudson Valley soon and she's not selling umbrella ella, ellas ay, ay. The singer from Barbados has decided to place the headquarters for her new lingerie brand right here in the lower Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley area can be a prime...
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]
Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
TikToker ‘Uneasy’ After Seeing American Flags Near Poughkeepsie
A TikToker visiting the Hudson Valley made a point to say he had an 'uneasy feeling" when seeing so many American and Blue Lives Matter flags near Poughkeepsie, New York. Then went on to mention some people believe the American flag is the new Confederate flag. The American flag is...
Curious Onlookers Are Causing a Problem at Northern New Jersey ‘Watcher’ House
A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood in northern New Jersey. “The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week. Before the limited thriller...
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains
It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
Hollywood Superstar Visits ‘Famed’ Pizza Shop in Connecticut
Even big celebrities are curious about where to get a great slice of pizza. Celebrities can pop up in some of the most random places and it's always great to see them supporting a local business. When you see someone famous out-and-about doing normal things, it makes you feel like they are one of us common folks. A HUGE celebrity was recently spotted and photographed at a local pizza place in Connecticut and internet went wild when the pictures surfaced.
