Ciello Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Engineering” Award for Outstanding Network Security, Ensuring Zero Subscribers Were Impacted by an Attempted Attack

New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
Top five challenges among firms of all sizes include economic uncertainty and keeping up with changing tax legislation; recruiting/retaining talent is top challenges among large firms. 84% of firms report increased client demand for advisory services. Expanding revenue ranked as top 2023 goal among all firms, followed by improving customer...
Pioneering EaaS (Exchange as a service), 3AExchange (3Aex.com) Offers its Strong Support We Broker Model
Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are the source of continuous technological and applied innovations. Here, people can easily consider themselves engaged in tech when in fact many models come from finance. This is especially true for exchange platforms, the core of this industry that has a systematic impact on it, defines asset prices, and manages risks. We should view exchanges from a financial perspective more often. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency industry participants can learn from the experience of traditional financial markets, make model innovations under the premise of controllable risks, and create a new generation of cryptocurrency exchanges.
BosonQ Psi to Integrate the World's First Quantum-Powered Engineering Simulation Software With the Strangeworks Ecosystem
AUSTIN, Texas - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Strangeworks announced its partnership with BosonQ Psi (BQP) by being the quantum system provider for BQP's simulation platform, BQPhy™, the world's first quantum-powered engineering simulation software for enterprise customers in aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, biotech, and many others. With this partnership, BQP's customers can now harness a wide range of quantum computers, including quantum gate based systems, quantum annealing systems, and quantum inspired solutions seamlessly from within the BQPhy software. The Strangeworks platform provides the flexibility to easily integrate an entire quantum ecosystem into the products of the quantum software vendors. This seamless integration enables the company's software to automatically select the appropriate quantum resources at the exact moment in time the resource is required; based on a variety of factors including availability, time, budget, number of qubits, decoherence and gate times.
USA Freedom Act Security Policies Bundle 2022: New Mandates on How Corporations Collect, Process, and Store Data - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "USA Freedom Act Security Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The USA Freedom Act places new mandates on how corporations collect, process, and store data and at the same time allows investigators to use the tools that were already available under the USA Patriot Act to monitor the flow and retrieval of data.
Woman-Owned Spirit Sox USA Launches Subscription Service for Custom-Branded Socks
SAN JOSE, Calif. - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Spirit Sox USA, a women-owned and operated business, helmed by CEO and Founder Lisa Riggs, announced today the launch of a premium subscription service. The company's beloved custom-branded socks are now available for purchase directly by consumers. Previously, the company offered its products directly to organizations - from nonprofits to large corporations. These socks often found their way onto feet in support of local fundraising drives for schools, or tech workers in Silicon Valley as a company perk. Spirit Sox USA is now officially "B2C" as well as "B2B," and with that, the company is making waves.
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
Fidelis has received regulatory approvals for the separation of its current configuration into a balance sheet company, which will continue to hold reserves, record the premiums issued, pay claims, manage investments, and utilize a managing general underwriter (MGU), which will underwrite business on behalf of the balance sheet entity. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2023 and is evolving in line with AM Best’s expectations.
Pioneers Pass PNSB Building a Metaverse and a Quantitative Digital Economy
New York, United States, 4th Dec 2022, King NewsWire – In recent years, the metaverse boom has been so strong that according to the analysis of the International Blockchain Foundation Institute, the metaverse related industry chain will account for 1.2% of the total global GDP in 2023, which means that the metaverse sector will see explosive growth. Therefore, Pioneers combines innovative economic systems to make the transaction process safer and more convenient, issues ecological tokens PNSB, uses blockchain, big data, Internet of Things, AI intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies to achieve the integration of data from various industries around the world, realizes blockchain technology to link entity values, creates a global value Internet, and jointly builds an open sharing, collaborative innovation, and sustainable cycle of digital economic alliance ecology, forms a new state financial metaverse global village concept.
2 Day Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course (February 6-7, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.
Global Marker Pens Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027 - Competitiveness and Key Competitor Percentage Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marker Pens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Marker Pens Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027. The global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
China-hifi-Audio Retails A Series Of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers From Different Brands To Meet Clients’ Different Budget
China-hifi-Audio offers an extensive range of budget, mid and high-end audiophile tube amplifiers that are manufactured by prestigious brands in the market. China-hifi-Audio is one of the largest online stores for movie and music lovers globally. It offers an extensive range of budget, mid, and high-end hi-fi audiophile tube amplifiers that are manufactured by some of the most reputable brands in the market. Since its establishment, it has been striving to offer clients a wide range of audio products. It knows that there is nothing worse than purchasing a great audio device only to have it fail shortly after purchase. To ensure clients’ complete satisfaction, they ensure they serve their customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide them with friendly customer service. The vast experience of the experts makes it a site for any person to go to. Whether clients are looking for digital or analog components, they have a wide selection that can fit any need.
Arnoya classic develops Al trade expert and simplifies paperwork
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4th Dec 2022 – The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry has drawn many WEB2 industry titans to participate in the development of WEB3, many of whom are seasoned teams with top-tier applications. However, WEB3 is not a new subcategory of WEB2, but rather a distinct market with its own community culture.
China-hifi-Audio Presents an Enormous Variety of Innovative Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers for Producing Absolute Amazing Sounds
China-hifi-Audio unveils superior audiophile tube amplifiers built with the best parts and components available to ensure they sound absolutely fantastic. China-hifi-Audio’s audiophile tube amplifiers aim at giving their customers as much high-quality sound as possible for a very small price so that there is very little competition among online stores offering similar high-quality audio systems. The audio systems are made of top-of-the-line materials and components to ensure they sound absolutely amazing and last a lifetime. They are all handcrafted, ensuring that every sound system that leaves the factory is perfectly calibrated to bring out the best in the tubes and components used in terms of sound quality. These sound systems are known for the sweet and smooth voice they not only produce but also emphasize quality at an affordable price. These experts take great pride in the fact that their audiophile tube amplifiers are not only known for the quality of their audio but also their reliability. They will surely give people exactly what they’re looking for in terms of clear and blissful music or high-quality movie or game sound effects.
Solidus Ai Tech Announces New Partnership With Metaverse Giants Galaxy Arena
NEW YORK - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Solidus Ai Tech recently announced a new strategic partnership with Galaxy Arena, currently the only VR Earn game aggregator metaverse hub. Galaxy Arena is making some noise in the Play2Earn and Meta space by bridging the gap between virtual and reality by 'bringing events, attractions and businesses into the metaverse.' Galaxy Arena and its partners will benefit from using Solidus Ai Tech's immense computing power. At the same time, Solidus Ai Tech will have a robust gateway for the players of its play to earn game from the metaverse.
Mammoth Biosciences Announces Appointment of Phil Tinmouth, Siang Chin to Key Leadership Roles
Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company building the next generation of CRISPR products with a mission to cure and detect diseases, today announced the appointment of Phil Tinmouth as Chief Business Officer and Siang Chin as General Counsel. Phil joins Mammoth from Pardes Biosciences, where he led business development and...
KOMIPO Completed Construction of Concho Valley Solar Project in Texas
DALLAS - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) KOMIPO America, Inc., which is a U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO), one of the major power generation companies in Korea actively doing business globally, announces it had completed construction of 160MW Concho Valley Solar photovoltaic power project in San Angelo City in Texas and had started its Commercial Operation Date since October.
Vidico: Leading Video Production Company Win Gold Awards In Two Categories For The Muse Creative Awards
Melbourne, Australia – Vidico is a video production company with a talented group of writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors committed to creating compelling narratives for innovative start-ups and tech enterprises. With their renowned tech video production capabilities, Vidico can produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and television...
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
U.S. semiconductor producer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is trading at price levels not seen since 2016. While shares rallied after a strong earnings report, the guidance was exceptionally weak, but shares have managed to grind higher despite the warnings. The markets may have finally started to believe in the value of its heavy investments in future semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants. These are extremely costly and take up to five years to become fully operational. Intel is uniquely an actual American semiconductor maker which should carry a premium compared to other semiconductor companies that rely on outsourcing the production of their chips overseas. Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) and Global Foundries (NASDAQ: GFS) are the other two owners of fabs in the U.S.
Canadavisa-online is proud to offer smooth and hassle-free Canada visa services
Canadavisa-online is excited to announce that they are now offering their clients the option to apply for their visas online!This new service makes it easier than ever for clients to apply for a Canadian visa, and provides them with peace of mind knowing that their application is being handled by experts.
CORRECTION: ZeeMee Partners with Super to Give Every ZeeMee User in the US $25 to Jumpstart Savings and Holiday Joy
(This release corrects the release that was posted earlier on December 1st as Super is giving every ZeeMee user in the US $25 and not every college student). PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2022 / ZeeMee, the number one college networking app, today announced a partnership with Super for the launch of SuperCash™, a credit-building card that earns cashback everywhere it's used. During the month of December, new and existing ZeeMee users will get the exclusive opportunity to sign up for SuperCash™ and get $25 for free.
STOCKROOM Presents Pieces of Modern Furniture Available in a Wide Range of Prices and Designs to Meet Different Users’ Needs
STOCKROOM offers a wide collection of furniture made with durable materials and quality craftsmanship that is durable yet affordable. STOCKROOM specializes in modern furniture pieces that blend exquisite design with affordability. Among the unique features of the pieces are the durable materials and attention to detail, which make them long-lasting yet affordable. These features do not only make them a great addition to any home; they also give them the flexibility to be easily combined with other pieces to create a unique style statement in homes that can match their owner’s personalities and lifestyles. Residential and commercial owners can be assured that the pieces will blend well in their interiors and make them stand out from other homes or offices. The various pieces of furniture available here include sofas, chairs, bookcases and cabinets, tables, display units, unique cabinets, and many more. Users can easily browse through these categories to look for their ideal furniture pieces based on their design needs. They can also search by price range to find out which furniture pieces fall within their budgets.
