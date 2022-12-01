Tevogen Bio to Develop T Cell Therapies for Treatment of Epstein-Barr Virus Related Cancers and Multiple Sclerosis

Read full article on original website
Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Report 2022: Growing Early Diagnosis Rate Coupled with Developing Novel Therapies for Thyroid Eye Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market (2022-2027) by Treatment, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 268.16 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
ImmuneOncia Announces Phase 2 Results of PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor at ESMO Asia
- Proven excellent therapeutic effect with 60% objective response rate and 100% complete remission in patients with NK/T cell lymphoma. ImmuneOncia (CEO Heung Tae Kim) announced the results of its Phase 2 NK/T-cell lymphoma clinical trial of IMC-001, a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, at the Asian Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO Asia 2022) held in Singapore on December 4th, 2022.
How to Boost Your Immune System for the Upcoming Flu Season
Founder of Warrior Kombucha Provides Tips on How to Lead to a Much Healthier Life. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / A recent study revealed that adding probiotics to your diet may reduce the risk of infectious diseases and improve immune function. According to a published report...
Mammoth Biosciences Announces Appointment of Phil Tinmouth, Siang Chin to Key Leadership Roles
Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company building the next generation of CRISPR products with a mission to cure and detect diseases, today announced the appointment of Phil Tinmouth as Chief Business Officer and Siang Chin as General Counsel. Phil joins Mammoth from Pardes Biosciences, where he led business development and...
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
Top five challenges among firms of all sizes include economic uncertainty and keeping up with changing tax legislation; recruiting/retaining talent is top challenges among large firms. 84% of firms report increased client demand for advisory services. Expanding revenue ranked as top 2023 goal among all firms, followed by improving customer...
New Noninvasive Face Lift Targets Sagging Skin and Muscles
- The holiday season is coming, and with the return to in-person events, everyone wants to look their best. But many people who might consider a skin-tightening treatment shy away from needles, and have concerns about fillers and chemicals. Apex Center for Regenerative Medicine offers an alternative. Some forms of...
Global Marker Pens Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027 - Competitiveness and Key Competitor Percentage Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marker Pens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Marker Pens Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027. The global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Visium Technologies Invites Public to Attend TruContext(TM) Demo Webcast with Technology Partner Continuums Strategies
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cyber security, announced today that it has an upcoming webcast scheduled for December 12, 2022 at 2PM EST, and again on December 14, 2022 at 11AM EST, to share the benefits of being context aware. Continuums Strategies, our newest technology partner will also be participating in the webcast.
Announcement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. No intention to bid statement for Horizon Therapeutics plc ("Horizon") Further to the announcement by...
