European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market Analysis Report 2022 with Supplier Profiles of AutoLiv, ZF Friedrichshafen, & Joyson Safety Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Woonsocket Call
2022 Retailer Corporate Strategies and Trends in Marketplaces Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retailer Corporate Strategies in Marketplaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This briefing analyses three major trends that shape successful strategies and drive innovation in marketplaces, through the lens of eight companies operating marketplaces around the world. In the current challenging economic environment defined by supply chain bottlenecks,...
Woonsocket Call
Global Marker Pens Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027 - Competitiveness and Key Competitor Percentage Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marker Pens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Marker Pens Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027. The global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Report 2022: Growing Early Diagnosis Rate Coupled with Developing Novel Therapies for Thyroid Eye Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market (2022-2027) by Treatment, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 268.16 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
2 Day Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course (February 6-7, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.
Woonsocket Call
Mexico Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Mexico Renewable Energy Policy Handbook, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of...
Woonsocket Call
USA Freedom Act Security Policies Bundle 2022: New Mandates on How Corporations Collect, Process, and Store Data - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "USA Freedom Act Security Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The USA Freedom Act places new mandates on how corporations collect, process, and store data and at the same time allows investigators to use the tools that were already available under the USA Patriot Act to monitor the flow and retrieval of data.
Woonsocket Call
Introducing FastSpeedCheck.us – An advanced Speed test tools and performance for all Internet Service Provider of United States.
A state-of-the-art system to check any internet service provider's speed and performance in just 1 click. US-based company FastSpeedCheck.us is thrilled to announce the launch of Speed Test Service, which would provide free speed checks for every user in the United States. According to the company, FastSpeedCheck.us is an improvement from the regular speed check service provider with the help of OOKLA. Its boasts of being intuitive, simple, and faster than a large percentage of other speed check service providers.
Woonsocket Call
ImmuneOncia Announces Phase 2 Results of PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor at ESMO Asia
- Proven excellent therapeutic effect with 60% objective response rate and 100% complete remission in patients with NK/T cell lymphoma. ImmuneOncia (CEO Heung Tae Kim) announced the results of its Phase 2 NK/T-cell lymphoma clinical trial of IMC-001, a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, at the Asian Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO Asia 2022) held in Singapore on December 4th, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Arnoya classic develops Al trade expert and simplifies paperwork
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4th Dec 2022 – The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry has drawn many WEB2 industry titans to participate in the development of WEB3, many of whom are seasoned teams with top-tier applications. However, WEB3 is not a new subcategory of WEB2, but rather a distinct market with its own community culture.
