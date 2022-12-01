ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Mammoth Biosciences Announces Appointment of Phil Tinmouth, Siang Chin to Key Leadership Roles

Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company building the next generation of CRISPR products with a mission to cure and detect diseases, today announced the appointment of Phil Tinmouth as Chief Business Officer and Siang Chin as General Counsel. Phil joins Mammoth from Pardes Biosciences, where he led business development and...
Woonsocket Call

Agriplay Ventures Inc. Secures Territory License Transaction for British Columbia with Zion Growing Solutions Inc.

With current food supply issues, changing weather patterns, and increasing demand for onshoring food production, Agriplay Ventures Inc. (Company) has seen significant interest and negotiations for its technology, operations, and territorial licensing. Effective December 1, 2022, Zion Growing Solutions Inc., located in Salmon Arm, British Columbia has purchased the Territory License for British Columbia (BC) and is the exclusive provider of Agriplay technology for the region.
Woonsocket Call

KOMIPO Completed Construction of Concho Valley Solar Project in Texas

DALLAS - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) KOMIPO America, Inc., which is a U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO), one of the major power generation companies in Korea actively doing business globally, announces it had completed construction of 160MW Concho Valley Solar photovoltaic power project in San Angelo City in Texas and had started its Commercial Operation Date since October.
Woonsocket Call

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EVA

If you purchased Enviva securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Enviva class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9162 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy