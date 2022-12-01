Read full article on original website
Mammoth Biosciences Announces Appointment of Phil Tinmouth, Siang Chin to Key Leadership Roles
Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company building the next generation of CRISPR products with a mission to cure and detect diseases, today announced the appointment of Phil Tinmouth as Chief Business Officer and Siang Chin as General Counsel. Phil joins Mammoth from Pardes Biosciences, where he led business development and...
Agriplay Ventures Inc. Secures Territory License Transaction for British Columbia with Zion Growing Solutions Inc.
With current food supply issues, changing weather patterns, and increasing demand for onshoring food production, Agriplay Ventures Inc. (Company) has seen significant interest and negotiations for its technology, operations, and territorial licensing. Effective December 1, 2022, Zion Growing Solutions Inc., located in Salmon Arm, British Columbia has purchased the Territory License for British Columbia (BC) and is the exclusive provider of Agriplay technology for the region.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Behalf of Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to...
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles.
KOMIPO Completed Construction of Concho Valley Solar Project in Texas
DALLAS - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) KOMIPO America, Inc., which is a U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO), one of the major power generation companies in Korea actively doing business globally, announces it had completed construction of 160MW Concho Valley Solar photovoltaic power project in San Angelo City in Texas and had started its Commercial Operation Date since October.
Announcement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. No intention to bid statement for Horizon Therapeutics plc ("Horizon") Further to the announcement by...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EVA
If you purchased Enviva securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Enviva class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9162 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
