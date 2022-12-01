Read full article on original website
Mass Attorney General-Elect Campbell Announces Transition Team
BOSTON – Following a historic victory as the first Black woman elected Attorney General and the first woman of color and Black woman elected statewide in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Attorney General-Elect Andrea J. Campbell and her team have spent the past several weeks working hard on her transition to the Attorney General’s office.
Former Natick official sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
Suzanne Ianni, a member of "Super Happy Fun America," was sentenced to 15 days in prison. Suzanne Ianni, a former Natick Town Meeting member who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to 15 days in prison on Friday, according to the Department of Justice.
Richard Rosen arrested for double voting in 2016 election, officials say
An 83-year-old man who has residences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said. Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one felony count of...
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
Mass. 2022 midterm: Why did the poorest communities have a low voter turnout?
A little over half of Massachusetts residents voted in the 2022 midterm election, but in the state’s poorest municipalities voter turnout was well below the state average. In cities with high poverty rates like Lynn, New Bedford and Lawrence, no more than 35% of voters cast their vote in the midterm election. Meanwhile, in wealthy communities like Eastham, Carlisle and Mount Washington over 70% of registered voters turned out to the polls.
capecod.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Officials to Transition Committees
HYANNIS – Four local officials have been selected by Governor-elect Maura Healey to help with transitional efforts for her new administration. Tom Cahir, Paul Niedzwiecki, Dorothy Savarese, and Dan Wolf were appointed to serve on different transition policy committees for Healey. All four officials serve on the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative.
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
wgbh.org
Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial
As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
Framingham Mayor Appoints Fadden to the Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated William Fadden to the newly-created Framingham Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee. If approved by the 11-member Framingham City Council at its Tuesday, December 6 meeting, McFadden will join District 5 resident Ben Gustafson and District 2 resident Laura Beck as member of the Committee, according to City documents.
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
mspnews.org
Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training
Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training. Newly Established Cadet Program Advances Diversity Recruitment Strategy. FRAMINGHAM– The inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police Cadet Program began its four-week training course at the State Police Academy in New Braintree on Monday, November 28, 2022. A key provision in the landmark police reform legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker, the first-ever State Police Cadet Program is a comprehensive on-the-job training initiative to introduce the next generation of diverse candidates to the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career in law enforcement.
MetroWest Chamber Gives Award To Hope & Comfort Organization
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce awarded its non-profit partner of the year award to Needham-based Hope & Comfort. The organization’s mission is to “provide essential hygiene products such as soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, menstrual products, and more to support and improve health, self-esteem and hygiene education of youth in MA, families in need in Massachusetts,” said MetroWest Chamber of Commerce CEO & president Jim Giammarinaro at the 127th annual meeting held at The Verve Hotel in Natick on November 16.
Former co-owner of pharmacy in deadly meningitis outbreak gets year in prison
BOSTON - A former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that resulted in more than 100 patient deaths has been sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to defraud the federal government.Gregory Conigliaro, 57, as the vice president and general manager of the New England Compounding Center, was the company's primary point of contact with federal and state regulators, federal prosecutors said in a statement after sentencing Thursday.He and other company officials lied to the federal Food and Drug Administration and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy by saying...
MetroWest Drug Task Force & Mass State Police Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Multiple agencies arrested a man in Framingham on December 2 on drug trafficking charges. After an investigation by Framingham Police Bureau of Investigations and the MetroWest Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Friday at 7:48 a.m. at 30 Audrea Road, along with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Stop Team.
WBUR
Mass. residents express concerns about cost and feasibility of proposed septic regulations
Massachusetts residents are expressing concerns about the cost, feasibility and fairness of proposed environmental regulations that could require thousands of homeowners to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years. The proposed regulations are designed to combat nitrogen pollution from septic systems that have degraded water quality...
Senator Warren Re-Introduces Financial Relief For Civilian Treated at Military Hospitals Act
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – United States Senator Elizabeth...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree
Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
Wayland Police Chief: ‘I Am Confident If I Fought For My Job I Would Have Been Vindicated’
In full transparency, the following is a statement from Wayland Police Chief Sean Gibbons. He announced last month he would resign as chief later this month. he was promoted to Chief by former Town Administrator Louise Miller, who is now the CFO for the City of Framingham. The current acting Police Chief is former Framingham Police Officer Ed Burman.
