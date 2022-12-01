CryptoNewsBreaks – Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Digital Wallet Ends Support for Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Litecoin Printed Apparel | Clothing Merchandise For Crypto Enthusiasts Launched
The Crypto Merchant has launched a new clothing and merchandise line, allowing customers to show support for their favorite crypto projects. Daytona Beach,United States - December 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — This new product line includes t-shirts with a broad range of designs in small, medium, and large sizes, alongside tote...
Woonsocket Call
Global Marker Pens Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027 - Competitiveness and Key Competitor Percentage Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marker Pens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Marker Pens Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027. The global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Pioneers Pass PNSB Building a Metaverse and a Quantitative Digital Economy
New York, United States, 4th Dec 2022, King NewsWire – In recent years, the metaverse boom has been so strong that according to the analysis of the International Blockchain Foundation Institute, the metaverse related industry chain will account for 1.2% of the total global GDP in 2023, which means that the metaverse sector will see explosive growth. Therefore, Pioneers combines innovative economic systems to make the transaction process safer and more convenient, issues ecological tokens PNSB, uses blockchain, big data, Internet of Things, AI intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies to achieve the integration of data from various industries around the world, realizes blockchain technology to link entity values, creates a global value Internet, and jointly builds an open sharing, collaborative innovation, and sustainable cycle of digital economic alliance ecology, forms a new state financial metaverse global village concept.
Woonsocket Call
Arnoya classic develops Al trade expert and simplifies paperwork
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4th Dec 2022 – The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry has drawn many WEB2 industry titans to participate in the development of WEB3, many of whom are seasoned teams with top-tier applications. However, WEB3 is not a new subcategory of WEB2, but rather a distinct market with its own community culture.
Woonsocket Call
Purplefi Announces Tokenized Real World Assets
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2022 / Purplefi Announces tokenized real world assets & Enabled by blockchain technology, we make investments available to individual investors using tokenization. The technology helps us remove barriers to entry and enables eligible individuals to have more control over the investments they own.
Woonsocket Call
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
U.S. semiconductor producer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is trading at price levels not seen since 2016. While shares rallied after a strong earnings report, the guidance was exceptionally weak, but shares have managed to grind higher despite the warnings. The markets may have finally started to believe in the value of its heavy investments in future semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants. These are extremely costly and take up to five years to become fully operational. Intel is uniquely an actual American semiconductor maker which should carry a premium compared to other semiconductor companies that rely on outsourcing the production of their chips overseas. Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) and Global Foundries (NASDAQ: GFS) are the other two owners of fabs in the U.S.
Woonsocket Call
Denarius launches DWASTE app and DENR token aiming at a greener planet by promoting recycling waste on a global scale
Denarius is making a difference in the crypto world by introducing DENR cryptocurrency, claiming to offer an innovative solution to the growing problem of recycling waste. December 05, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Denarius, a new-age cryptocurrency platform aimed to transform the earth into a greener place through sustainable blockchain-based technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cryptocurrency called the DENR Token. It is a revolutionary, transparent, and highly secure eco-friendly cryptocurrency based on the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) that will help users make instant cross-border transactions more efficiently and cost-effectively with the goal of protecting the planet.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
Fidelis has received regulatory approvals for the separation of its current configuration into a balance sheet company, which will continue to hold reserves, record the premiums issued, pay claims, manage investments, and utilize a managing general underwriter (MGU), which will underwrite business on behalf of the balance sheet entity. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2023 and is evolving in line with AM Best’s expectations.
Woonsocket Call
MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
Good news continues to be bad news for Wall Street. A hotter-than-expected jobs report had stocks sharply lower in the pre-market session on Friday. Investors are concerned that the report will embolden the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher and for a longer period of time to get inflation under control. It’s the latest big swing in a week that saw the Dow climb 700 points on the hint that the pace of interest rate hikes will ease. Next week investors will get more economic data. And the key data point will be the November producer price index (PPI) reading which is due out on December 9. In volatile times like these, you need analysis you can count on. And that’s what you get from the MarketBeat team as they look at the what and the why behind the market movements. Here are some of the top stories our analysts were covering this week.
Woonsocket Call
Pioneering EaaS (Exchange as a service), 3AExchange (3Aex.com) Offers its Strong Support We Broker Model
Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are the source of continuous technological and applied innovations. Here, people can easily consider themselves engaged in tech when in fact many models come from finance. This is especially true for exchange platforms, the core of this industry that has a systematic impact on it, defines asset prices, and manages risks. We should view exchanges from a financial perspective more often. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency industry participants can learn from the experience of traditional financial markets, make model innovations under the premise of controllable risks, and create a new generation of cryptocurrency exchanges.
Woonsocket Call
AltoVita Secures $9.5M Series A Investment to Redefine Corporate Accommodation Technology Across the Globe
Company achieves 486% YoY growth and develops global accommodation technology to help employees of Fortune 2000 companies book and manage at scale smart, safe and sustainable flexible living. Female founded AltoVita receives backing from Novum Capital Partners and Fifth Wall to help with its 2023 mission to reshape the technology...
Woonsocket Call
Salesforce Launch Carbon Credit Marketplace
Swords, Co., Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Carbon credits have become popular with businesses working towards net zero targets. Now, Salesforce has launched a carbon credit marketplace designed to democratise the process of acquiring carbon credits and offer the opportunity to buy these credits from a credible partner with third party verification. Although the marketplace has been built on Salesforce's Commerce Cloud, it will be open to companies that are not Salesforce customers to make purchases of carbon credits via the platform. Transparency has been the key driving force behind the Salesforce carbon credit marketplace, and it has been a priority to ensure that there is openness inherent in the way individuals and organisations can support carbon projects through the platform.
Woonsocket Call
Agriplay Ventures Inc. Secures Territory License Transaction for British Columbia with Zion Growing Solutions Inc.
With current food supply issues, changing weather patterns, and increasing demand for onshoring food production, Agriplay Ventures Inc. (Company) has seen significant interest and negotiations for its technology, operations, and territorial licensing. Effective December 1, 2022, Zion Growing Solutions Inc., located in Salmon Arm, British Columbia has purchased the Territory License for British Columbia (BC) and is the exclusive provider of Agriplay technology for the region.
How Tax-Loss Harvesting Can Work For You
"Kathryn Tuggle, chief content officer at HerMoney, joined Cheddar News to explain how tax-loss harvesting works and can ease investment losses and what year-end strategies to consider."
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Freshworks Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - FRSH
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in September 2021 (the “IPO”), of the important January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Freshworks...
Woonsocket Call
Visium Technologies Invites Public to Attend TruContext(TM) Demo Webcast with Technology Partner Continuums Strategies
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cyber security, announced today that it has an upcoming webcast scheduled for December 12, 2022 at 2PM EST, and again on December 14, 2022 at 11AM EST, to share the benefits of being context aware. Continuums Strategies, our newest technology partner will also be participating in the webcast.
Woonsocket Call
Lu Chengkuan, CFO of British EGG Incubator, was selected into the “36Kr 2022 Global Outstanding Chinese Power100”
On November 17, 2022, the “36Kr 2022 Global Outstanding Chinese Power100” created by 36 Kr and Kingpin Communication was unveiled. Lu Chengkuan, a young investor, the CFO and chairman of the Asia Pacific executive board of British EGG Incubator, was selected as the “New Business Leader”.
Woonsocket Call
Woman-Owned Spirit Sox USA Launches Subscription Service for Custom-Branded Socks
SAN JOSE, Calif. - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Spirit Sox USA, a women-owned and operated business, helmed by CEO and Founder Lisa Riggs, announced today the launch of a premium subscription service. The company's beloved custom-branded socks are now available for purchase directly by consumers. Previously, the company offered its products directly to organizations - from nonprofits to large corporations. These socks often found their way onto feet in support of local fundraising drives for schools, or tech workers in Silicon Valley as a company perk. Spirit Sox USA is now officially "B2C" as well as "B2B," and with that, the company is making waves.
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles.
Woonsocket Call
Solidus Ai Tech Announces New Partnership With Metaverse Giants Galaxy Arena
NEW YORK - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Solidus Ai Tech recently announced a new strategic partnership with Galaxy Arena, currently the only VR Earn game aggregator metaverse hub. Galaxy Arena is making some noise in the Play2Earn and Meta space by bridging the gap between virtual and reality by 'bringing events, attractions and businesses into the metaverse.' Galaxy Arena and its partners will benefit from using Solidus Ai Tech's immense computing power. At the same time, Solidus Ai Tech will have a robust gateway for the players of its play to earn game from the metaverse.
Comments / 0