The draft-pick compensation in trades for two former franchise quarterbacks are virtual locks as we continue Week 13 of the season. The Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield trades this offseason came with conditional picks that hinged on the respective QBs playing at least 70 percent of their teams' snaps. Through 12 games, it's now mathematically improbable that either quarterback will reach that mark in the regular season, and their former teams won't get as rich in draft capital next spring.

1 DAY AGO