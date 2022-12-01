ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth Road closing for Queen Creek holiday parade

The town is closing Ellsworth Road for the annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2-7 p.m.

The festivities will take place on Ellsworth Road and at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in place before and during the parade.

The parade will result in closures of:

  • Ellsworth Road from Sierra Park Boulevard to Ocotillo Road from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Ellsworth Road from Ocotillo Road to Rittenhouse Road from 1-7 p.m.
  • The Ellsworth and Ocotillo intersection 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The community event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the town of Queen Creek.

The event includes craft vendors, food vendors, live entertainment, activities, a parade and photos with Santa.

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. with the tree lighting taking place at 6 p.m.

For additional information about the event, visit QueenCreekParade.org .

