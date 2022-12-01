ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hack By 'Unauthorized Third Party' Shuts Down Internet, Schools In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Williamstown High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Classes are canceled for a third consecutive day at a Gloucester County school district due to technical problems caused by an "unauthorized third party," school officials announced.

The Monroe Township School District cancelled classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1.

A notification from Superintendent Susan Ficke went out to parents Monday night, saying there was a technical issue that may result in the disconnection of the school's internet service. It said that holding classes without the internet would present logistical and safety issues.

Additional details about the hacked computer system have not been released.

