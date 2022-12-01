Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Column: Speculation on Telesco's future doesn't take into account the past
Chargers can still reach playoffs. If they don't, will their GM keep his job? History says he will. Team can blame injuries, point to 2023.
Bleacher Report
NC State Star QB Devin Leary Reportedly to Enter Transfer Portal amid Injury Rehab
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Leary suffered a torn pectoral in October and was ruled out for the rest of the season, but Thamel reported he is expected to be cleared to throw by March. It could put him on track to compete in spring football for his new team, while likely being fully healthy by the start of the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Suffering Broken Foot Injury vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken left foot during Sunday's 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. Coach Shanahan confirms Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a><a href="https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH">https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH</a>...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Says He'll Return as Michigan HC in 2023 Despite NFL Rumors
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff, there have been questions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the team as NFL clubs could come knocking at his door this offseason. However, Harbaugh shut down rumors of a potential departure from Michigan on Sunday, telling reporters that he would...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Knee Injury Not Season-Ending, Ravens' John Harbaugh Says
The Baltimore Ravens ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the knee injury he suffered in the first half. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the 10-9 victory that the injury will not end Jackson's season but may take "days to weeks" to heal. He will undergo further testing Monday.
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles
A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. A.J. BROWN. 41-yard TD against his former team! <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/H2xLp1MbrX">pic.twitter.com/H2xLp1MbrX</a>
Chargers continue to struggle with same mistakes on defense
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spent more than $112 million in guaranteed salaries during the offseason to get players with experience in Brandon Staley’s defense. Through 12 games, the returns have been disappointing. The inability to stop the run and allow explosive plays were on display again...
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown's Revenge Game vs. Sends NFL Twitter Wild as Eagles Beat Titans
A.J. Brown got his revenge against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as the wide receiver led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 35-10 Week 13 victory. The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in April, but they certainly missed him in this one as he tallied eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 13 Win vs. Bears
There have been some tough games for the Green Bay Packers this season. They appeared to be having another one for most of the first three quarters on Sunday. However, that didn't end up being the case, even though the Packers trailed the Chicago Bears by nine points heading into the fourth. Green Bay then rattled off 18 unanswered points to capture a 28-19 win over its NFC North rival at Soldier Field.
Bleacher Report
Matt LaFleur 'Absolutely' Wants Aaron Rodgers to Be Packers' Starting QB in 2023
Amid a disappointing 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers, many are wondering about Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur made his stance on the situation clear. When asked if he wants Rodgers to be Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2023, LaFleur told reporters,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have clinched an NFL playoff berth in Week 13, but Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the 11-1 squad appear to be the only certainty when it comes to the postseason following a 35-10 shellacking of the current AFC fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Hurts continued an MVP-quality...
Bleacher Report
Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
Sometimes there are players in fantasy football who, one week, may not warrant waiver-wire considerations but whom fantasy managers put on a mental "to watch" list. And it's always gratifying when those players continue that upward trajectory to become a bona fide "must add." This late in the season, it's...
Bleacher Report
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. to Return for Senior Season, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
The Washington Huskies will get another year of Michael Penix Jr. under center. Penix announced Sunday that he has decided to forgo the 2023 NFL draft and return to Washington for his senior season. He said it was "one of the hardest decisions" of his life, before closing his post by saying that he believes the team will reach new heights next year.
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 13: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 13, a star wide receiver hosted his former team and toasted its secondary, one club may have lost its quarterback for a short period and another squad can put a lid on buzz about shutting down its star signal-caller for the season. Late Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers received unfortunate news about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 13 SNF
Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, and the playoff picture has come a little more into focus as a result. In the NFC, a intra-division tie at 20 between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders made that conference's playoff picture a little more interesting near the bubble. If the season ended today, both would make it into the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Hudson Card, Kedon Slovis and Top Players Entering Transfer Portal Before Bowl Games
The college football transfer portal will feature several big names as top players look to get a fresh start in 2023. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is among the long list of veteran passers hoping to change teams this offseason, with Drew Pyne, Kedon Slovis, Devin Leary and others already registering significant experience at the college level.
