‘I Like Hitler’: Disgraced Mogul Kanye West Praises Nazi Party Leader In Disturbing Sit-Down With Alex Jones

Kanye West continued his downward path and praised Hitler while appearing on Alex Jones ’ show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a clip shared on Twitter, West can be seen in-studio with the one-time Sandy Hook shooting denier while wearing a black mask covering his face.

Jones started by addressing the backlash West has been receiving in the past couple of weeks as he has hurled antisemitic remarks around. The disgraced mogul has lost most of his income sources after Adidas, the GAP and various other brands cut ties with him.

Jones tells West, “You’re not Hitler, You’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized.”

West replied, “I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone. Jewish people aren’t going to tell me.”

He added, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

West continued, “How about that one, Ari Emmanuel ? Hey Ron, you going to do anything to fix Chicago?” Emmanuel is the CEO of the Hollywood agency Endeavor.

Emmanuel wrote an Op-Ed calling for businesses to stop working with West after he started attacking the Jewish community.

West told Jones, “They want to separate and confuse the Christians and make us afraid to stand next each other. A Christian can stand next to anyone. We can go visit R. Kelly in prison, we can go talk to Harvey Weinstein.”

Jones said, “That’s what Jesus did.”

West said, “Yes, that that’s because Jesus can save everyone.” Later, in another clip, Jones tells West, “I don’t like Nazis and I don’t like what some of the mafias are doing either.”

West replied, “I like Hitler.”

The shocking interview comes after West announced he was running for President in 2024. He has brought on white nationalist Nick Fuentes and far-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos to help run his campaign.

West caused a stir when he brought his friends to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with ex-Prez Donald Trump. West said he asked Trump if he wanted to be his running mate in 2024 which infuriated the politician.

Trump has been fighting off a backlash over the white nationalist being present. He has claimed to have been unaware of who Fuentes was.