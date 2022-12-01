ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event

NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Mayor Delivers State Of The City Address

HAMPTON—On Thursday, December 1, more than 500 people gathered at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton to hear the State of the City Address. This marked the first time since 2019 the address was delivered in front of a live audience. The theme to the State of the...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Urban Air Adventure Park Slated To Open In Newport News In 2023

NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, has been given the go-ahead to open a location on the Peninsula. On November 22, the Newport News City Council approved a conditional use permit to operate the facility in the Victory Crossing at Kiln Creek shopping center. Want to read...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dancers Unveiled For 2023 Dancing With the Williamsburg Stars

WILLIAMSBURG-The lineup of dancers for the 2023 Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars fundraising contest has been announced. Roughly 20 local “stars” will compete in this year’s event, which will be held on February 25, 2023. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy