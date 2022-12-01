Read full article on original website
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Mayor Delivers State Of The City Address
HAMPTON—On Thursday, December 1, more than 500 people gathered at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton to hear the State of the City Address. This marked the first time since 2019 the address was delivered in front of a live audience. The theme to the State of the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Urban Air Adventure Park Slated To Open In Newport News In 2023
NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, has been given the go-ahead to open a location on the Peninsula. On November 22, the Newport News City Council approved a conditional use permit to operate the facility in the Victory Crossing at Kiln Creek shopping center. Want to read...
peninsulachronicle.com
Warwick Moose Lodge To Hold Merry Market Craft And Vendor Fair December 4
NEWPORT NEWS—Warwick Moose Lodge, in conjunction with Giving Hope in Hampton Roads, will host a Merry Market Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm at 1711 Warwick Moose Ln. in Newport News. The event is expected to have more than 40 vendors and crafters...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
peninsulachronicle.com
Dancers Unveiled For 2023 Dancing With the Williamsburg Stars
WILLIAMSBURG-The lineup of dancers for the 2023 Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars fundraising contest has been announced. Roughly 20 local “stars” will compete in this year’s event, which will be held on February 25, 2023. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Comments / 0