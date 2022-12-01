Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom
A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
Felony Lane Gang-associated man sentenced to federal prison
A Florida man from Fort Lauderdale was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Court in Nashville.
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.
WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – A Kentucky man was arrested after 125 pounds of black-market marijuana was seized last weekend in southwest Michigan. On Sunday, Nov. 27, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on County Line Road in Watervliet Township. Police said a 47-year-old man from Kentucky had threatened another man with a firearm.
Convicted felon charged after shooting, killing leashed dog in Nashville backyard
A convicted felon is facing additional felony charges after police say he shot and killed a dog at a Nashville home.
160 people address legal, child support issues during Nashville Safe Surrender event
Nashville's 2022 Safe Surrender program came to an end Saturday afternoon, giving dozens of people accused of nonviolent offenses a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holidays.
Grenade found in river, destroyed using explosive in Trigg County
A road was shut down in Trigg County for several hours on Sunday following the discovery of a grenade in the river, which was destroyed using an explosive.
Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station
Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station.
Man pardoned by ex-Kentucky governor convicted of strangulation
A Kentucky man has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence, three years after he was one of hundreds pardoned during former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's last days in office.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
Multiple doses of NARCAN necessary as fentanyl gets stronger, Nashville clinical director warns
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
Drugs, money found during traffic stop in Lebanon
A driver is facing several charges after police found drugs and hundreds of dollars during a traffic stop in Lebanon.
Newsmaker: Season to remember
Councilmember Sharon Hurt announces run for Nashville mayor. Fire destroys office of an Antioch apartment complex. The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex early Monday morning.
Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch
The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex.
Nashville Safe Surrender returns
It's a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holiday season and new year for those accused of non-violent offenses.
London man, 56, arrested after death of older brother, suspected murder weapon recovered
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged murder that occurred on Friday.
Stolen guitar pawned, detectives seek thief
A classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio and pawned using another person's Texas driver's license. The suspect's face was caught on camera.
Ky. teens accused of killing Tenn. gas station clerk stopped by a school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Tennessee Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
Know the story of 'Cocaine Bear?' It all started with this Kentucky narcotics cop/drug smuggler
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the wild tale of the Cocaine Bear?. It's a story so bizarre, it will soon come to life on the big screen as a horror movie. Read more about that here. Essentially, a drug smuggler dropped a ton of cocaine from a plane,...
