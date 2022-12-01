ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wkdzradio.com

Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom

A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
q95fm.net

Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years

A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
WNDU

Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – A Kentucky man was arrested after 125 pounds of black-market marijuana was seized last weekend in southwest Michigan. On Sunday, Nov. 27, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on County Line Road in Watervliet Township. Police said a 47-year-old man from Kentucky had threatened another man with a firearm.
WKRN

Grenade found in river, destroyed using explosive in Trigg County

A road was shut down in Trigg County for several hours on Sunday following the discovery of a grenade in the river, which was destroyed using an explosive.
WKRN

Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station

Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station.
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
WKRN

Newsmaker: Season to remember

Councilmember Sharon Hurt announces run for Nashville mayor.
WKRN

Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch

The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex.
WKRN

Nashville Safe Surrender returns

It's a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holiday season and new year for those accused of non-violent offenses.
WKRN

Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

