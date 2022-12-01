ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach

Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones shares why Ezekiel Elliott did not start

For the first time in his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott did not start in a game where he was available to play. Jerry Jones addressed that matter after his Dallas Cowboys beat the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on “Sunday Night Football” in week 13. Jones told reporters that Elliott...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local football team in Orlando for U-10 Nationals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Salt City Renegades are one of eight teams in the country still playing at their level. The squad of 10-and-under all-stars are in Orlando, Florida for the American Youth Football League National Championships. The Renegades won the east region title the weekend before Thanksgiving. They are now preparing to take […]
Yardbarker

Cowboys Get 'Bigger Lift' Than OBJ with Injury Return of Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys are this week welcoming back to the field Tyron Smith, team owner Jerry Jones confirming the CowboysSI.com reports that the all-time great left tackle will see his 21-day window open and might very well play next weekend against the visiting Houston Texans. How monumental a move will...
Yardbarker

OBJ Arrives in Dallas: Cowboys 3-Step Visit Schedule

A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones, wrapped around a physical exam, or maybe a series of physical exams. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against the Phoenix Suns. A Tuesday session with the Cowboys "Leadership Council''...
NBC4 Columbus

“SNF” Week 13: Colts play Cowboys in Arlington

(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is in Arlington, Texas for Week 13 as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) welcome the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) to AT&T Stadium. Dallas has a commanding lead for an NFC wild card spot as they sit behind the Eagles (10-1) in the NFC East. Barring an ultimate collapse, the Cowboys […]
Yardbarker

OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meet The Texas Artist Behind Dak Prescott's Custom and Personal Cleats

Week 13 of the NFL marks a special observance, MyCauseMyCleats, which highlights causes important to NFL players. This weekend, players got to wear their hearts on their feet with custom cleats. Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas teamed up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Antonio-based shoe...
Yardbarker

Dak says pass it, Zeke says run it: the dichotomy of a loaded Cowboys offense

In two separate interviews this week, two of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest stars discussed two different philosophies related to the Cowboys offense. Their statements coincidentally relate to an ongoing conversation that's been taking place among the most analytical of Cowboys fans – whether the Cowboys should focus on developing the passing game or rely on the run and only pass the ball in opportune moments.

