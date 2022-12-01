Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Cowboys ‘Favorite’ to Sign OBJ, But Jerry Won’t Keep WR from ‘Leaving the Star’
Dallas as “the favorite”? We still say “maybe,” in large part because we know some inside team HQ are disappointed about OBJ not planning to actually work out on the field.
Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Pregame Tribute to Injured Bills Star Von Miller
Cowboys star Micah Parsons - a rightful heir to the crown as an all-time elite pass-rusher and player - showed up on the field here in Arlington wearing a Von Miller tribute t-shirt.
Jerry Jones shares why Ezekiel Elliott did not start
For the first time in his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott did not start in a game where he was available to play. Jerry Jones addressed that matter after his Dallas Cowboys beat the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on “Sunday Night Football” in week 13. Jones told reporters that Elliott...
Local football team in Orlando for U-10 Nationals
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Salt City Renegades are one of eight teams in the country still playing at their level. The squad of 10-and-under all-stars are in Orlando, Florida for the American Youth Football League National Championships. The Renegades won the east region title the weekend before Thanksgiving. They are now preparing to take […]
Yardbarker
Cowboys Get 'Bigger Lift' Than OBJ with Injury Return of Tyron Smith
The Dallas Cowboys are this week welcoming back to the field Tyron Smith, team owner Jerry Jones confirming the CowboysSI.com reports that the all-time great left tackle will see his 21-day window open and might very well play next weekend against the visiting Houston Texans. How monumental a move will...
'I'm coming': Coach Prime gets right to the point in first Colorado team meeting
New Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, told returning players they might want to 'get ready to go ahead and jump in the [transfer] portal.'
Yardbarker
OBJ Arrives in Dallas: Cowboys 3-Step Visit Schedule
A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones, wrapped around a physical exam, or maybe a series of physical exams. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against the Phoenix Suns. A Tuesday session with the Cowboys "Leadership Council''...
How Luka Doncic's Mavs Could Help Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks will factor into the Cowboys' ongoing pursuit to recruit NFL star Odell Beckhman Jr. to sign with them.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
“SNF” Week 13: Colts play Cowboys in Arlington
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is in Arlington, Texas for Week 13 as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) welcome the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) to AT&T Stadium. Dallas has a commanding lead for an NFC wild card spot as they sit behind the Eagles (10-1) in the NFC East. Barring an ultimate collapse, the Cowboys […]
Yardbarker
OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meet The Texas Artist Behind Dak Prescott's Custom and Personal Cleats
Week 13 of the NFL marks a special observance, MyCauseMyCleats, which highlights causes important to NFL players. This weekend, players got to wear their hearts on their feet with custom cleats. Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas teamed up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Antonio-based shoe...
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Cowboys legend Deion Sanders told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive Video Visit earlier this year.
Yardbarker
Dak says pass it, Zeke says run it: the dichotomy of a loaded Cowboys offense
In two separate interviews this week, two of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest stars discussed two different philosophies related to the Cowboys offense. Their statements coincidentally relate to an ongoing conversation that's been taking place among the most analytical of Cowboys fans – whether the Cowboys should focus on developing the passing game or rely on the run and only pass the ball in opportune moments.
Comments / 0