The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.

SMITHFIELD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO