Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy Says
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Newport News mayor kicks off 'Light at the Fountain' with official tree lighting
All in the community are invited to witness City Center being illuminated with Mayor Price officially lighting the holiday tree during a ceremony Saturday night.
WAVY News 10
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
peninsulachronicle.com
Dancers Unveiled For 2023 Dancing With the Williamsburg Stars
WILLIAMSBURG-The lineup of dancers for the 2023 Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars fundraising contest has been announced. Roughly 20 local “stars” will compete in this year’s event, which will be held on February 25, 2023. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
peninsulachronicle.com
Warwick Moose Lodge To Hold Merry Market Craft And Vendor Fair December 4
NEWPORT NEWS—Warwick Moose Lodge, in conjunction with Giving Hope in Hampton Roads, will host a Merry Market Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm at 1711 Warwick Moose Ln. in Newport News. The event is expected to have more than 40 vendors and crafters...
A perfect day in Phoebus: Tree illumination, holiday market in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The holidays are full of excitement all across Hampton Roads, and on December 4, you can head to Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood for some extra fun. 'The Phoebus Holiday Illumination & Craft Market' will be held on Saturday at 37 East Mellen Street in Hampton. In the...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
No political messages allowed in Yorktown boat parade, organizers say
You may recall this time last year, a certain decorated boat caused quite a stir. The boat had political messages on it and was in Yorktown's annual lighted boat parade.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays
The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
Newport News kicks off 30th annual drive thru light show 'Celebration in Lights'
You can see 1,000,000 twinkling lights in Newport News Park this year for the annual Celebration in Lights drive-thru light show!
peninsulachronicle.com
Urban Air Adventure Park Slated To Open In Newport News In 2023
NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, has been given the go-ahead to open a location on the Peninsula. On November 22, the Newport News City Council approved a conditional use permit to operate the facility in the Victory Crossing at Kiln Creek shopping center. Want to read...
Why Mr. Christmas is unplugging his 'Tacky Lights'
Frank Hudak is an OG of the Richmond Tacky Lights Tour. But the 80-year-old man said it was now time to hang up his Santa hat.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia
- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Public meeting regarding oyster reef project on Lynnhaven River set for Dec. 12
The meeting will take place on Monday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wave Church, located at 1000 Great Neck Road.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
Clothes-closet needs help from Norfolk community as it grows
Freemason Street Baptist Church hosts a "Community Clothes Closet" that continues to grow larger to fit the needs of people who experience homelessness.
Comments / 0