Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dancers Unveiled For 2023 Dancing With the Williamsburg Stars

WILLIAMSBURG-The lineup of dancers for the 2023 Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars fundraising contest has been announced. Roughly 20 local “stars” will compete in this year’s event, which will be held on February 25, 2023. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays

The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
SMITHFIELD, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Urban Air Adventure Park Slated To Open In Newport News In 2023

NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, has been given the go-ahead to open a location on the Peninsula. On November 22, the Newport News City Council approved a conditional use permit to operate the facility in the Victory Crossing at Kiln Creek shopping center. Want to read...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia

- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event

NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

