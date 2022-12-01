ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
KCEN

Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
US105

Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned

We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
fox44news.com

Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Man Found Dead In Holding Cell

This story in Killeen, Texas was a little peculiar to me. The Killeen Police Department and Texas Rangers investigated a death of a gentleman that was in police custody. Wayne Joseph Dunlap was a 46-year-old man that was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, burglary of a vehicle, and also mischief. Wayne Joseph Dunlap had multiple warrants out for his arrest which was the reason why he was being transported to the Killeen Police Department jail. While Wayne Joseph Dunlap was waiting for his arrangement, he was unresponsive in his jail cell.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
KWTX

Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
KCEN

Traffic: TxDOT closing SL 121 and I-14 intersection in Belton next week

BELTON, Texas — TxDOT announced that it will close the intersection on SL 121 and I-14 in Belton starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The intersection will be shut down to allow crews to finish painting along the I-14 bridge. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the intersection will be closed from...
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
KCEN

Temple police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
KCEN

Accused Temple soup thrower's court date cancelled Monday

TEMPLE, Texas — Monday's court date was cancelled for the Temple woman accused of throwing hot soup in a Sol De Jalisco employee's face last year. Amanda Martinez was supposed to appear in front of a jury over the incident Dec. 5. She faces one misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.
baylorlariat.com

Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor

The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
CW33

This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
Texoma's Homepage

DPS names escaped Texas inmate Featured Fugitive

CORYELL COUNTY / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has named Coryell County fugitive 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan as December’s Featured Fugitive. Hogan is also one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. DPS says his reward is increased to $6,000 for the month of December if information leading to his […]
