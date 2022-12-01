Read full article on original website
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
How to make a donation on Colorado Gives Day
COLORADO, USA — If you’re looking for an easy way to give back this holiday season, you can donate to your favorite Colorado nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day. The 13th annual day of giving in the Centennial State lands on Tuesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 12 a.m. The...
coloradopolitics.com
How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY
Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
Historic Denver livestock building given official designation
DENVER — The National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building has been designated an official historic landmark by Denver City Council. Located at 4701 Marion Street in the heart of the new National Western Center campus, the building has played an important role in the history of agriculture in Colorado.
Hundreds of Marshall Fire victims attend holiday extravaganza
Hundreds of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the Marshall Fire last year gathered for a holiday extravaganza as the one-year anniversary of the fire approaches.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
CDC reports 'high' community COVID-19 in 16 Colorado counties
COLORADO, USA — There's one fewer tool available to treat COVID-19 as the CDC reports "high" community levels of the virus in more than a dozen Colorado counties, including Boulder County. The FDA pulled authorization for the last monoclonal antibody available in the United States on Wednesday, ending --...
coloradopolitics.com
Fringe group would sink Colorado’s GOP | WADHAMS
Just when it appeared Colorado Republicans could not go any lower after another round of devastating defeats in 2022, an understandably frustrated but terribly misguided group of activists could make the party permanently irrelevant. Driven by the deep antipathy unaffiliated voters have for Donald Trump, Republicans lost every statewide race...
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
5280.com
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
Colorado attorney general discusses Supreme Court arguments in wedding websites case
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser discussed arguments made Monday before the U.S. Supreme Court on a case between a Colorado-based web designer and the LGBTQ+ community. The Supreme Court said Tuesday it would hear the case of web designer Lorie Smith, who's based out of...
KDVR.com
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
KDVR.com
Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
MSU Denver food pantry reopens in larger space with same mission
DENVER — Metropolitan State University of Denver has opened its reinvented food pantry with a new name and a renewed mission. Formerly called the Roadrunner Food Pantry, Rowdy’s Corner was redesigned to feed hungry students. The space recently moved from a 100-square-foot office into 1,000 square feet in the Tivoli Student Union on the Auraria Campus.
KDVR.com
Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'
The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed. Alex Rose. Police launch investigation into ‘illegal search’. The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
1037theriver.com
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
Greenwood Village barricade suspect linked to 5 bank robberies over 6 months
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of robbing a bank, shooting at a Greenwood Village Police officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room last week was also suspected in at least four more bank robberies over the past six months. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was...
Colorado Springs housing market sees prices drop fast
These are the U.S. metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says.
