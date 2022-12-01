Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to overcast skies with some light mist/showers near Socorro and into Valencia County this morning. The higher humidity is creating some foggy conditions with reduced visibility across central New Mexico. Some steadier rain fell near Belen, just north of Socorro with totals topping out near 2″! This was a pretty narrow band of rain so amounts tapered greatly moving north. The ABQ metro received around a half inch. We’ll see some lighter showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but not as heavy as Saturday. High temperatures today will be much milder for eastern NM, but similar for central and west. The Rio Grande Valley will reach the lower 50s under overcast skies. We’ll finally see the clouds break apart overnight into Monday.

1 DAY AGO