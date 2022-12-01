19-year-old shot in Woodlawn neighborhood succumbs to injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portland police on Thursday confirmed to KOIN 6 that the 19-year-old man shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Nov. 2 has died.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, officers found a te enager suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue.Charges dismissed in Vancouver woman’s 1994 murder
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials later said he succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide Detail detectives began investigating immediately following the shooting due to the severity of the teen’s injuries.
No suspect information was released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 2