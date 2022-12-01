Read full article on original website
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Watch: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker get into heated sideline spat
The Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise for most of the season, but there seemed to be some trouble on the team’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. During the first half of Sunday’s game, FOX cameras caught quarterback Geno Smith and running back...
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Watson’s emergence gives Packers reason for hope in future
During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver. Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay’s 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.
Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff
After many rumors and reports, Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching role with the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. Now, it looks like he’s already filling his new staff with some experience. According to Football Scoop, Willie Taggart is in Boulder and will join Deion’s staff with Colorado in a yet-to-be-determined role. According to their source, Read more... The post Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending foot surgery
“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot. Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy, who was the Mr....
For the first time in 100 years, there's a new franchise with the most wins in NFL history
Green Bay now has 787 wins all time, one more than Chicago. Through three quarters, it looked as though the Bears would hold on to its century-old claim. The Packers pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring their division rival 18-0 during the final 15 minutes. The win continues Aaron...
