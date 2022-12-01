ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'

Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Yardbarker

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Yardbarker

Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference

Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker

Watch: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker get into heated sideline spat

The Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise for most of the season, but there seemed to be some trouble on the team’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. During the first half of Sunday’s game, FOX cameras caught quarterback Geno Smith and running back...
Yardbarker

Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their...
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
The Associated Press

Watson’s emergence gives Packers reason for hope in future

During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver. Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay’s 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.
The Comeback

Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff

After many rumors and reports, Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching role with the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. Now, it looks like he’s already filling his new staff with some experience. According to Football Scoop, Willie Taggart is in Boulder and will join Deion’s staff with Colorado in a yet-to-be-determined role. According to their source, Read more... The post Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
Yardbarker

49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending foot surgery

“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot. Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy, who was the Mr....

Comments / 0

Community Policy