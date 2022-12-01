Awkward! T.J. Holmes' 10-Year Anniversary Tribute To Wife Resurfaces After Exposed Affair With 'GMA' Cohost Amy Robach

Mega

An awkward tribute T.J. Holmes posted for his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary has resurfaced in the wake of the Good Morning America anchor’s exposed affair with cohost Amy Robach , RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the tribute, which Holmes posted to social media in 2020, the 45-year-old GMA star joked about giving his wife, Marilee Fiebig , “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities” to leave their relationship in the ten years they spent together at that point.

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” Holmes wrote at the time alongside a series of the couple’s wedding photos. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years.”

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic,” the former CNN-turned- GMA anchor continued. “I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.”

Even more awkward in the wake of Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair were Amy’s comments on the tribute. She joked that “asking [his wife] for another ten years would be asking too much,” while he teased that an extra 10 months would be “a stretch” and 10 more weeks would be “lucky.”

“If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes and Robach’s relationship was exposed on Wednesday after Daily Mail published a shocking cache of photos showing the two GMA cohosts together and acting romantically over the past few weeks and months.

Although Holmes and Robach have also been married since 2010 — Amy is married to actor Andrew Shue — sources say the GMA couple has been secretly seeing each other since June while covering the late Queen Elizabeth ’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sources also indicated Holmes and Robach separated from their respective spouses in August, although it currently appears neither Holmes nor Robach have filed for divorce from their partners despite the alleged splits.

"Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses," one ABC insider said after news of the affair surfaced this week.

“The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” spilled another network insider. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret.”

Both Holmes and Robach have since scrubbed their Instagram accounts in the wake of their newly exposed affair and, despite hosting GMA solo on Wednesday, neither Holmes nor Robach have commented publicly about the newly surfaced affair allegations.