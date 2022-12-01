Read full article on original website
Barger asks for hand recount in Nebraska District 26 race; Evnen says he'll use machine tabulator only
Russ Barger, who lost to George Dungan III in the legislative race representing northeast Lincoln, filed a petition with the Nebraska Secretary of State last week asking the election be recounted. But the request — that the District 26 race be recounted by hand rather than by machine — was...
Nebraska education board selects Omaha firm to lead search for new commissioner
The state has selected an Omaha-based recruitment firm to help find Nebraska’s next education commissioner. During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education picked McPherson & Jacobson to conduct the search following the resignation of current commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. His last day is Jan. 3. McPherson & Jacobson...
Pillen will retain three more Nebraska department leaders
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday he will retain three more state directors. He plans to keep the directors of the departments of natural resources, health and human services and banking and finance. Tom Riley will continue as director of the Department of Natural Resources and will be "a critical...
Perkins County canal project could cost Nebraska over $600 million, study finds
A canal-and-reservoir project outlined in a century-old compact could cost Nebraska between $567 million and $628 million. The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee heard the findings of an independent study done on the project during a Friday hearing. Two consultants presenting the findings said the benefits of the project outweigh the costs, but some lawmakers expressed doubts.
Surge in flu cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Lincoln, elsewhere
Flu cases have surged over the past couple of weeks in Nebraska. For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.
Wrapped in goodness, Nebraska Diaper Bank offers essential service for area parents
Working as the executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank is a personal mission for Tegan Reed. At one point, Reed and her husband had four children under age 7, so they learned first-hand how expensive it is to buy diapers. Lots of diapers. “I had an understanding of how...
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
