Read full article on original website
Related
Allen's terrible performance dooms Texans in loss to Browns
It's unclear what would get Houston's embarrassing passing game going
Watson’s emergence gives Packers reason for hope in future
During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver. Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay’s 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.
Comments / 0