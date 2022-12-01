Read full article on original website
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
Presque Isle man dies at Maine State Prison
AUGUSTA, Maine — A resident died at the Maine State Prison on Wednesday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC). Robert Carney, 59, of Presque Isle, died around 7:20 p.m. His death was attended by medical personnel, a news release from MDOC said on Thursday. The Office of...
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
3,000 dollar reward offered in illegally killed deer
BENEDICTA– The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Some of the meat had been taken, but most was left to...
Presque Isle police officer justified in use of deadly force
PRESQUE ISLE– Maine’s Attorney General has determined a Presque Isle police officer was justified when he used deadly force during an incident in June. According to the lengthy detailed documents, Sgt Tyler Cote responded to reports of two people being threatened by a person with an AR-15 rifle.
Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island ID’d as UMaine Student
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. UPDATE: Officials have identified the man as missing University of Maine student, Chase Dmuchowsky. WGME-TV reports the man's body was found, abandoned, near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in October. A group of hikers...
Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
One charged, 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Aroostook County drug bust
WADE, Maine — An Aroostook County man was arrested Wednesday after drug agents raided his home and allegedly seized about $245,000 worth of fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, cash, and guns. The raid was the third significant drug raid in northern Maine in a week and the second in...
Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments
A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
Two people arrested after police K9 units locate illegal drugs
BANGOR — According to The Bangor Police Department’s Facebook page police K9 units located 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and illegal firearms, Saturday night. An individual was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of Conditions of release. Police...
Wade man accused of drug trafficking
WADE, Maine (WABI) - A Wade man is facing charges after authorities say they seized almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs in Aroostook County. Daniel White, 56, is charged with drug trafficking. The MDEA searched a house on Gardner Creek Road in Wade Wednesday. They say...
A Pedestrian Was Fatally Hit on an I-95 Off-Ramp in Bangor
An Enfield man has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a Bangor off-ramp. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident happened just after 6:15 Friday evening. Ryan Hersey, 28-years-old, of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono. Hersey was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor. State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.
According to a report on WABI TV's website, a Maine man is dead following a crash on an I-95 exit ramp. The report explains that 28 year old Ryan Hersey of Enfield had been walking on the Union Street, Bangor, exit ramp just after 6 PM on Friday. Hersey was hit by a car driven by a woman in her 30s.
Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
Enfield man killed in pedestrian-related crash at exit 184 off I-95
BANGOR — A person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on an I-95 off ramp in Bangor. Maine State Police say at 6:18 Friday night, they responded to a crash at exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. They say 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda...
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
