This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of the Middlebury Bee-Intelligencer. Middlebury, like the rest of the world, has never been immune from crime. We sometimes long for the “good old days,” when all townsfolk knew and respected each other, but history tells a different story at times. One of the most dramatic crimes in Middlebury took place on July 13, 1841, at the household of David (1797- c.1848) and Hannah (Hawkins) Abbott (1800-1841). David, who had been drinking heavily that day, strangled his wife Hannah and attempted to take his own life by cutting his throat with a knife. Unlike his poor wife, and despite his injury, David survived.

