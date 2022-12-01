ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation

Connecticut State Senator Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested the...
WTNH.com

How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
bee-news.com

Middlebury history includes domestic violence

This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of the Middlebury Bee-Intelligencer. Middlebury, like the rest of the world, has never been immune from crime. We sometimes long for the “good old days,” when all townsfolk knew and respected each other, but history tells a different story at times. One of the most dramatic crimes in Middlebury took place on July 13, 1841, at the household of David (1797- c.1848) and Hannah (Hawkins) Abbott (1800-1841). David, who had been drinking heavily that day, strangled his wife Hannah and attempted to take his own life by cutting his throat with a knife. Unlike his poor wife, and despite his injury, David survived.
darientimes.com

Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say

GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
Yale Daily News

Understanding Yale’s construction hiring goals for New Haven residents

The University aims for at least 20 percent of workers on its construction projects to be New Haven residents — but how does it ensure this goal is met?. In 2019, Yale and its two recognized unions of campus workers, Local 35 and Local 34, signed an agreement stating that the University would ensure that general contractors on its construction projects hire the set proportion of residents.
ctexaminer.com

Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers

Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case

(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
Yale Daily News

Yale Law professor shortlisted for top judicial post in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul D-NY listed Abbe Gluck ’96 LAW ’00, the Alfred M. Rankin Professor of Law at Yale Law School, as one of seven candidates for Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals. Gluck has been listed as the 11th-most-cited public law scholar...
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
WTNH.com

New York serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders

MINEOLA, N.Y. (WPIX) – Richard Cottingham, the imprisoned serial killer and rapist who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted Monday to five Long Island murders, including one in 1968 and four others from the 1970s. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76,...
WTNH

Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
WTNH

1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy