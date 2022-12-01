Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Senator Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested the...
WTNH.com
How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CT Attorney Specializing In Personal Injury Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Repay IRS $750K
An attorney based in Connecticut faces jail time after admitting to tax evasion. Wallingford resident Mark Carbutti, age 48, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Connecticut US Attorney's Office. For se…
bee-news.com
Middlebury history includes domestic violence
This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of the Middlebury Bee-Intelligencer. Middlebury, like the rest of the world, has never been immune from crime. We sometimes long for the “good old days,” when all townsfolk knew and respected each other, but history tells a different story at times. One of the most dramatic crimes in Middlebury took place on July 13, 1841, at the household of David (1797- c.1848) and Hannah (Hawkins) Abbott (1800-1841). David, who had been drinking heavily that day, strangled his wife Hannah and attempted to take his own life by cutting his throat with a knife. Unlike his poor wife, and despite his injury, David survived.
darientimes.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
darientimes.com
Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say
GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia attends Cheshire’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was a guest speaker at the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon on Dec. 2. They had a wonderful afternoon at 122 Elm Street Tavern to celebrate Business Woman of the Year Linda DeSilva from Main Street Caffe.
Yale Daily News
Understanding Yale’s construction hiring goals for New Haven residents
The University aims for at least 20 percent of workers on its construction projects to be New Haven residents — but how does it ensure this goal is met?. In 2019, Yale and its two recognized unions of campus workers, Local 35 and Local 34, signed an agreement stating that the University would ensure that general contractors on its construction projects hire the set proportion of residents.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
ctexaminer.com
Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers
Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
News 12
Power & Politics: Lamont signs bill extending cost-saving measures; Native American studies curriculum
It was a busy week in Hartford after lawmakers were called back into a special session. They approved and Gov. Ned Lamont signed a sweeping bill meant to save you some cash this winter. A major announcement on the final day of Native American History Month. The state is working...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case
(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
Yale Daily News
Yale Law professor shortlisted for top judicial post in New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul D-NY listed Abbe Gluck ’96 LAW ’00, the Alfred M. Rankin Professor of Law at Yale Law School, as one of seven candidates for Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals. Gluck has been listed as the 11th-most-cited public law scholar...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
WTNH.com
New York serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders
MINEOLA, N.Y. (WPIX) – Richard Cottingham, the imprisoned serial killer and rapist who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted Monday to five Long Island murders, including one in 1968 and four others from the 1970s. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76,...
State police: Southbury neighborhood targeted with white supremacist leaflets
State Police with Troop A confirm neighbors reported discovering the white supremacist literature in sandwich bags in their driveway and on their porches last month.
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
Middletown police officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]
Comments / 0