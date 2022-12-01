Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!
It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
Check Out This Interactive Map of Sioux Falls Christmas Lights
If taking in Christmas light displays from all over Sioux Falls is on your holiday 'to-do' list this season but you don't know where to begin, you're life just got a lot easier. There's a new interactive map available that combines all 21 different lanes and locations in the city...
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
Riffin’ Around: Xmas Edition – Brooke and Jeffrey
Today we're playing Riffin' Around: Christmas Edition, where our hosts have to guess what song we're playing just from the instrumental... Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Jeffrey’s HUGE, LIFE-CHANGING ANNOUNCEMENT (What’s On Your Mind?) November 30, 2022
Brooke took a polar plunge, Jose's Thanksgiving needed some seasoning, Alexis is a chef now and Jeffrey has a HUGE, LIFE-CHANGING announcement... Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
USF Men’s Basketball Wins Opening Battle for Sioux Falls
The first battle of the 2022-2023 season between the men's basketball teams at USF and Augustana went to the Cougars on Saturday night. The University of Sioux Falls dominated Augustana at the Sanford Pentagon 80-59 behind a great night from beyond the arch. Matt Cartwright controlled the offensive pace for...
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
