Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Valerie Florence (Thomas) Murre-Schlick
Valerie Florence (Thomas) Murre-Schlick was born August 26, 1949, and died peacefully November 22, 2022, surrounded by her sons, after a courageous battle with cancer. Valerie was born in Chicago to Ralph and JoAnn (Hedeen) Thomas. At two years old, she and her family moved to Sister Bay. There she was raised with her two brothers and the family was involved in the Hedeen family’s Crescent Orchards. They were members of the Sister Bay Moravian Church. Valerie attended Wildwood Elementary and graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1967. She went on to study at the University of WI-Madison before starting a family of her own.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Ann Marie Ostrand
Ann Marie Ostrand, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Dec. 4, 2022, at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Algoma to Arnold Johnsrud Sr. and Nedra Nelson. After graduation from Southern Door High School, Ann went to work for The Plumbers...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Irene “Renie” R. May
Irene Rita (Long) May, 94, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully at her Cardinal Ridge Home. She was quick to remind everyone, “age is just a number!” She often said time was a gift, after a long and full life her time ran out and she has now begun her new journey.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Daniel W. Herrbold
Daniel Warren Herrbold, 75, of the Town of Sevastopol (Sturgeon Bay), died early Saturday morning, December 3, 2022 at Woodside Lutheran Home in Ashwaubenon. His life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Dan will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol.
Door County Pulse
DCU Boys Swimmers Fifth at Plymouth Invite
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed fifth out of eight teams at the Dec. 3 Plymouth Invite. Sheboygan North topped the team standings with 487 points, followed by Green Bay United (362), Manitowoc Lincoln (357), Plymouth (250) and DCU (215) rounding out the top five. DCU...
Comments / 0