Valerie Florence (Thomas) Murre-Schlick was born August 26, 1949, and died peacefully November 22, 2022, surrounded by her sons, after a courageous battle with cancer. Valerie was born in Chicago to Ralph and JoAnn (Hedeen) Thomas. At two years old, she and her family moved to Sister Bay. There she was raised with her two brothers and the family was involved in the Hedeen family’s Crescent Orchards. They were members of the Sister Bay Moravian Church. Valerie attended Wildwood Elementary and graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1967. She went on to study at the University of WI-Madison before starting a family of her own.

5 HOURS AGO