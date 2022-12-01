Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
‘It’s an emergency’: Sen. Warnock rallies church crowd in Gainesville, discusses stakes of election
Sen. Raphael Warnock lived up to his reverend title on Sunday, preaching about the importance of his Senate race during a lively campaign rally at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville. Warnock is running against Herschel Walker for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided...
Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate Constitution
Former President Trump’s weekend call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election results was met with derision and opposition by Senate Republicans on Monday.
Comments / 0