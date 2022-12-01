Georgia Cops Find Beaten ‘Sex Slave’ Held Captive in Dog Cage

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Police in Georgia have reportedly rescued a woman who was found naked and “beaten severely” while allegedly being held as a “sex slave” inside a dog cage.

Authorities in Richmond County were alerted to the captive woman’s situation late Tuesday after a former resident of the Augusta home visited to pick up some of his belongings.

“Upon entering the room he observed an unknown light brown-skinned female that was naked, beaten severely, and currently locked in a dog cage,” police said in an incident report, according to local news outlet 12 On Your Side .

The man reportedly told investigators he had overheard someone in the home say several people were on their way to “have their way with her,” which he understood “basically meant to rape her.”

One of the five people arrested allegedly told him: “She stole a bunch of stuff from me so she is going to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off.”

While he said he feared retaliation from someone in the home, and knew that at least two people there were armed, he felt compelled to save the woman in the cage, according to the incident report.

Police soon surrounded the home and found a nightmarish scene inside, including the female captive, who was “injured and emotionally distraught” —and “human and animal feces” found in different rooms.

Five people were arrested after the disturbing discovery, all of them charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. Police identified the suspects as 32-year-old Shawna Powell, 19-year-old Dawson Weston, 24-year-old Demichael Dawson, 29-year-old Anjelika Figueroa, and 18-year-old Savannah Piazzi.

It was not immediately clear how long the unnamed victim had been locked in the cage; nor was it clear what relation, if any, she had to the other people in the home.

Police said she had visible injuries to her face and was taken away by ambulance for medical treatment.

