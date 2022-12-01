Read full article on original website
Eric Rush
3d ago
The Obama adopted daughters look like their Real Parents. Michelle Obama never given birth to them girls because she couldn't have children. There never no record or Hospital record on Michelleo being Pregnant. Their No Babies picture of the girls only after the Adopted.
Rusty White
3d ago
As Clint Eastwood said these two was the biggest hoax to portray the American people......
Related
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair
Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Washington Examiner
Georgia Supreme Court hands Warnock legal win on Saturday early voting
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the state Republican Party to shut down early voting on Saturday, effectively handing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) a legal win ahead of his Dec. 6 runoff against Herschel Walker. "Upon consideration, the emergency petition for writ of certiorari and...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Accepts Herschel Walker’s Challenge To Debate On One Condition
The Trump-endorsed GOP candidate bragged about debating Reid "any day of the week" but has gone silent since she responded.
Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Here's proof Donald Trump doesn't really care about the Republican Party
The Republican Party is reeling after seeing its hopes of controlling the Senate in 2023 dashed and finding itself in a nip-and-tuck battle for the House majority.
Washington Examiner
Michelle Obama jumps into Georgia runoff with robocalls for Raphael Warnock
Former first lady Michelle Obama is harnessing her popularity to help Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the final stretch of his runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Obama recorded two robocalls asking Georgians to vote for the incumbent Democrat. In the first, she encourages Georgians to get their votes in...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Black America Web
Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did
I‘m not sure if former President Barack Obama was auditioning to be on an episode of Wild ‘n Out or if Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Martin Lawrence formed a comedy Voltron that took the form of America’s first Black commander-in-chief—but Obama really didn’t need to roast Herschel Walker like this.
Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race
LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Georgia's No. 2 Republican Says Herschel Walker Will Be Remembered Among Nation's Worst GOP Candidates
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he won't support his party's Senate nominee in the upcoming runoff election, opting instead to vote for nobody Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is speaking out against his own party's Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, ahead of the consequential Georgia runoff election on Tuesday. More specifically, Duncan, the state's No. 2 official, told CBS News in an interview that Walker, 60, "will probably go down in history as one of the worst candidates in our party's history." Republicans need maximum voter participation on Tuesday...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
This Democratic leader just broke the first rule of politics
Rule No. 1 of politics goes like this: Don't compare anything to Nazi Germany. Just don't.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by...
Betting markets make shocking Herschel Walker prediction
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the most bruising election of the 2022 midterm election cycle. The latest polling shows Walker and Warnock in a statistical dead heat entering the campaign’s final days. Betting markets, however, predict a decisive Warnock victory. Election Betting Odds, an Read more... The post Betting markets make shocking Herschel Walker prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pelosi says Dems can still win the House: Republicans 'haven't won it yet'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Dana Bash that Republicans are getting ahead of themselves when it comes to their plans for a new majority in the House.
