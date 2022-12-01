ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. James Clyburn, 82, beats challenge to House Democratic leadership position

By Clyde Hughes
 4 days ago

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. James Clyburn bucked the Democratic youth moment on Thursday, winning the No. 4 leadership seat for the House Democrats after Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., dropped his challenge.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., right, addresses a crowd at the Blue Palmetto Dinner in South Carolina on June 10. He was elected to the No. 4 Democratic leadership position on Thursday. File Photo by Sean Rayford/UPI

Cicilline, 61, chair of the House Democrats LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, launched a last-minute surprise bid against Clyburn, 82, who has been part of Democratic House leadership for two decades and a close friend of President Joe Biden .

Cicilline dropped out just before voting.

"I am honored by [House Democrats'] support of me to serve as the assistant Democratic leader in the 118th Congress," Clyburn said on Twitter . "It is important that the South, rural communities, and those left out of economic progress of previous generations have a seat at the leadership table next Congress."

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., a close friend of Clyburn, said Democrats need to figure out a way to get Cicilline into a leadership role.

"The point [Cicilline] wanted to make is legitimate, which is that LGBTQ members are a significant part of our caucus and we did not have one in any position of leadership," said Cleaver , who is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus with Clyburn.

"I think everyone understands that we probably should have been a little more intentional during the move to get people to run for positions."

Highlighting the recent shooting at a gay bar in Colorado, Cicilline stressed the need for the LGBTQ+ community to be part of Democratic leadership. Two members in the leadership ranks -- Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., both lost their reelections to stay in Congress during midterms.

Moses Toliver
3d ago

Mr. Clyburn is certainly up in age, but he still understands compromise; we need more of our younger representatives to understand that politics is “not” an all or nothing game

Randy Rodriguez
3d ago

These Politicians feel entitled up to death both parties!! They just can't serve a couple of terms like the Founders intended...

JoAnn Lear
3d ago

At that age does that mean u have to be that old to run for office or be put into office? if that's the case sign me up for the REPUBLICAN SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE! I am only 74 abd I qualify.

