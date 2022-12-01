Rep. James Clyburn, 82, beats challenge to House Democratic leadership position

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. James Clyburn bucked the Democratic youth moment on Thursday, winning the No. 4 leadership seat for the House Democrats after Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., dropped his challenge.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., right, addresses a crowd at the Blue Palmetto Dinner in South Carolina on June 10. He was elected to the No. 4 Democratic leadership position on Thursday. File Photo by Sean Rayford/UPI

Cicilline, 61, chair of the House Democrats LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, launched a last-minute surprise bid against Clyburn, 82, who has been part of Democratic House leadership for two decades and a close friend of President Joe Biden .

Cicilline dropped out just before voting.

"I am honored by [House Democrats'] support of me to serve as the assistant Democratic leader in the 118th Congress," Clyburn said on Twitter . "It is important that the South, rural communities, and those left out of economic progress of previous generations have a seat at the leadership table next Congress."

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., a close friend of Clyburn, said Democrats need to figure out a way to get Cicilline into a leadership role.

"The point [Cicilline] wanted to make is legitimate, which is that LGBTQ members are a significant part of our caucus and we did not have one in any position of leadership," said Cleaver , who is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus with Clyburn.

"I think everyone understands that we probably should have been a little more intentional during the move to get people to run for positions."

Highlighting the recent shooting at a gay bar in Colorado, Cicilline stressed the need for the LGBTQ+ community to be part of Democratic leadership. Two members in the leadership ranks -- Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., both lost their reelections to stay in Congress during midterms.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com