Read full article on original website
Related
See the Stars of George & Tammy Compared to the Real-Life People They Play
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the cast of the six-part television series about the partnership, for better or for worse, of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette Tammy Wynette, played by Jessica Chastain in the six-episode limited series George & Tammy, was a country icon born May 5, 1942, in Mississippi. Early in life, Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, worked picking cotton and later enrolled in beauty school. It wasn't until 1965 that the young...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in SNL Sketches
Keke Palmer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend Keke Palmer is bumping along! Over the weekend, the actress, 29, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, where she revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue. Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade.
Matt Damon Recalls Making 'Biggest Hits' and 'Bombs' with George Clooney: 'Loved Every Minute of It'
"It's a privilege to call you my friend," Matt Damon said while honoring George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors Matt Damon wouldn't change a thing about working with George Clooney. The actor, 52, spoke during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on Sunday in Washington, D.C., paying tribute to Clooney, 61, who was being honored for lifetime artistic achievements along with Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and the band U2. During his remarks, Damon joked about having made "hits" and "bombs" with Clooney, and enjoying all the...
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'
The actor, 56, has been recovering from a hip surgery in September, and was previously using a cane for mobility Adam Sandler is sharing an update on his recovery from hip surgery. The Uncut Gems star spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and revealed that although his recovery is going well, it's made him feel old. "It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler joked to the outlet. "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged,...
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian with ex Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady is showering his little girl with love on her birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a sweet post on Instagram Monday in honor of daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York...
Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Emerald Choker (Once Worn as a Headband!) to Earthshot Awards
The emerald and diamond choker was given to Princess Diana after her royal wedding Kate Middleton wore the ultimate accessory to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday: Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker. The stunning piece hasn't been seen since Diana herself wore it. It was a favorite of hers; not only did she wear it as a necklace many times between 1981 and 1997, she also famously wore it as a headband in 1985 during her tour of Australia alongside Prince Charles. It was by accident that...
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the "dirty game" of the media: "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing their side of the story. The Duke of Sussex, 38, addressed how the dynamics of the British royal family and the "dirty game" with the media ultimately led to the couple stepping back from their senior royal roles in a new Netflix trailer. Early Monday morning, the global streamer revealed that volume one of the couple's highly anticipated series, Harry & Meghan, will debut...
Sharon Stone Tells Her Kids to Auction Her Movie Costumes When They 'Notice I Never Got Equal Pay'
Sharon Stone has previously spoken about being paid significantly less than her male costars and why she had it written into her contracts to keep her movie wardrobes Sharon Stone is giving her children permission to sell her movie costumes. The actress, 64, shared a video on her Instagram Story Friday that claimed her 1995 film Casino worked with a $1 million budget for the wardrobe department. Stone — who earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Ginger McKenna — said she would want her...
Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!
The Prince and Princess of Wales are capping off their three-day visit to Boston with a glamorous awards ceremony recognizing environmental heroes Kate Middleton and Prince William made a glam entrance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston. To end their three-day visit to the United States, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the second annual prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday. In keeping with the event's earth-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening. Kate adhered to the sustainable fashion guidelines in a...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Placed on Hiatus on GMA3 amid Romance Scandal
Photos of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach holding hands and on vacation surfaced online last week GMA3: What You Need To Know is tapping new anchors after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance scandal. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that both Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, will be temporarily removed from the news series following news of their workplace relationship. "GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention," an insider says. "So, for the time being, they're going to be off the air." ABC News...
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Says He'll Stop 'Tossing the Mic' into Crowd After Reportedly Injuring Fan
Axl Rose is making a change to his onstage habits. The Guns N' Roses frontman, 60, will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd after he and his bandmates perform the final song on their set list at concerts. The move comes about after a woman, Rebecca Howe, alleged...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — earlier this week Sterling Skye is one proud big sister! Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday. "She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of...
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
And you can get a similar pair for as little as $25 When Jennifer Aniston speaks, we listen. Only this time, she didn't even say any words. She merely posted on Instagram, and the message was received loud and clear: Sweater pants are the next big thing. Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress shared a carousel of images filled with Christmas trees, reindeer decorations, and her adorable pups. But the thing that upstaged them all? Her pants. For the holiday excursion, Aniston went monochrome with a pair...
People
361K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0