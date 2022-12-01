"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...

3 DAYS AGO