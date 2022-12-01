Atlanta-area nonprofit nursing home operator AG Rhodes is fully pursuing the buzz of resident-centered care by transitioning its four sites to private rooms only. AG Rhodes is constructing a facility at one of its three Atlanta metro locations with all private rooms and is converting its three existing buildings from semi-private to private rooms. In the new facility, there will be six households of 12 rooms each. Also at that location, an existing facility will be remodeled to turn 74 rooms (56 semi-private) to 58 private rooms. Those projects are aiming for a late 2023 or early 2024 completion.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO