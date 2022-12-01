ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AG Rhodes’ transition to all-private rooms leading to a more patient-centered future

Atlanta-area nonprofit nursing home operator AG Rhodes is fully pursuing the buzz of resident-centered care by transitioning its four sites to private rooms only. AG Rhodes is constructing a facility at one of its three Atlanta metro locations with all private rooms and is converting its three existing buildings from semi-private to private rooms. In the new facility, there will be six households of 12 rooms each. Also at that location, an existing facility will be remodeled to turn 74 rooms (56 semi-private) to 58 private rooms. Those projects are aiming for a late 2023 or early 2024 completion.
ATLANTA, GA
LAII Develops a Legal Process Engineering Course

The Georgia State Univerisity College of Law Legal Analytics & Innovation Initiative is expanding how you can complete its Legal Innovation and Innovation Certificate. Previously, the LAII certificate focused primarily on legal analytics, requiring courses like Legal Analytics I and the Legal Analytics lab, where students learned to extract meaning from large sets of legal information and legal data. The new tech and innovation path will provide a broader legal technology focus. Courses like Intro to Legal Technology & Innovation and Legal Technology Competencies and Operations will teach students how to evaluate and select legal tech and the basic software skills needed by any modern, tech-forward legal professional.
Second Act

With a decade of experience in emergency medical services, Miranda Baras (M.I.S. ’22) is pursuing a new career focused on biotechnology and medical devices and has even launched her own startup medical device company. After working as an EMT and paramedic on ambulances and in emergency departments for the...
ATLANTA, GA
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
News Release: Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance. (Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners host a three-day, one stop Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) event to help prevent evictions, December 5, 2022, from 12 – 6 PM and December 6 – 7, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM, at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260. The goal is to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds by the end of December 2022. The funding is available to eligible Clayton County residents affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles

Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
ATLANTA, GA
More complaints about cash assistance cards not working

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
GEORGIA STATE

