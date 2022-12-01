Read full article on original website
Related
gsu.edu
Internships Present International Economics and Modern Languages Major a Wealth of Opportunities
ATLANTA — As she plans her commencement, Atiyah Kennedy finds herself at a crossroads. Again. This time, however, the International Economics and Modern Languages major feels better prepared to venture forward, secure in the knowledge that whatever choice she makes will be well grounded in four years of internship experiences while at Georgia State.
‘We really care’: Gwinnett County nonprofit focusing on getting at-risk teens to graduate
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County nonprofit diversion program that celebrated the graduation of a group of teens considered at-risk on Saturday is hoping to expand amid an increase in violence in area schools. Seeking the Right Amendable Path, also known as STRAP, was founded by Gwinnett County...
McKnight's
AG Rhodes’ transition to all-private rooms leading to a more patient-centered future
Atlanta-area nonprofit nursing home operator AG Rhodes is fully pursuing the buzz of resident-centered care by transitioning its four sites to private rooms only. AG Rhodes is constructing a facility at one of its three Atlanta metro locations with all private rooms and is converting its three existing buildings from semi-private to private rooms. In the new facility, there will be six households of 12 rooms each. Also at that location, an existing facility will be remodeled to turn 74 rooms (56 semi-private) to 58 private rooms. Those projects are aiming for a late 2023 or early 2024 completion.
gsu.edu
LAII Develops a Legal Process Engineering Course
The Georgia State Univerisity College of Law Legal Analytics & Innovation Initiative is expanding how you can complete its Legal Innovation and Innovation Certificate. Previously, the LAII certificate focused primarily on legal analytics, requiring courses like Legal Analytics I and the Legal Analytics lab, where students learned to extract meaning from large sets of legal information and legal data. The new tech and innovation path will provide a broader legal technology focus. Courses like Intro to Legal Technology & Innovation and Legal Technology Competencies and Operations will teach students how to evaluate and select legal tech and the basic software skills needed by any modern, tech-forward legal professional.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Morehouse To Offer Groundbreaking Black History Course In The Metaverse
The unique class will feature a virtual workspace where teachers and students can gather for lectures and coursework. The post Morehouse To Offer Groundbreaking Black History Course In The Metaverse appeared first on NewsOne.
Clayton County offering residents computer training courses
Clayton County’s Office of Digital Equity is offering residents of the south metro Atlanta community free training on na...
gsu.edu
Second Act
With a decade of experience in emergency medical services, Miranda Baras (M.I.S. ’22) is pursuing a new career focused on biotechnology and medical devices and has even launched her own startup medical device company. After working as an EMT and paramedic on ambulances and in emergency departments for the...
Students couldn’t use intercom to call for help when teacher was attacked in Gwinnett Co. classroom
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A student who witnessed another student attack her teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday said students tried to call administrators for help, but no one came due to a broken intercom. The fight happened at Discovery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The teacher has not...
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
claytoncountyga.gov
News Release: Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance. (Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners host a three-day, one stop Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) event to help prevent evictions, December 5, 2022, from 12 – 6 PM and December 6 – 7, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM, at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260. The goal is to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds by the end of December 2022. The funding is available to eligible Clayton County residents affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
thesource.com
Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles
Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton ice cream shop receives national honor for unique seasonal flavors
HAMPTON — As a local ice cream shop in Hampton introduced three new seasonal tastes to its growing menu last month it became a welcome surprise not only for customers, but also the owners. The Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop located at 22 East Main St. in Hampton...
Her apartment might have put her son’s health at risk. But ‘I have nowhere else to go'
ATLANTA — When Louana Joseph's son had a seizure because of an upper respiratory infection in July, she abandoned the apartment her family had called home for nearly three years. She suspected the gray and brown splotches spreading through the apartment were mold and had caused her son's illness....
‘Your voice matters:’ Atlanta high schoolers share message after casting first-time vote
ATLANTA — For some young voters, the U.S. Senate runoff is the first time they have been eligible to participate in the democratic process. Channel 2 Action News was there when some local high school students voted for the first time. They say there are too many important decisions being made without them, and they want their voices heard.
atlantanewsfirst.com
More complaints about cash assistance cards not working
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
Comments / 0