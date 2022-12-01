France is into the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and may well be considered favorites now after their 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday which underlined Kylian Mbappe's status as arguably the tournament's form player. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted two second half goals at Al Thumama Stadium to shoot to the top of the goal scoring charts with five in Qatar while Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in what had been a tight contest up until half time in Doha.

