BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
Report: N'Golo Kante Expected To Leave Chelsea On Free Transfer
N'Golo Kante is expected to leave Chelsea next June as a free transfer.
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
US News and World Report
Soccer-Dutch Full Backs Show the Way to the Quarter-Final
DOHA (Reuters) - The Netherlands' full backs proved the difference as veteran Daley Blind and hard-running Denzel Dumfries turned in decisive performances to help secure a 3-1 win over the United States in Saturday's opening match of the World Cup knockout stages. Dumfries netted and had two assists while Blind...
Olivier Giroud praised for silencing critics to break goalscoring record
The France striker scored his 52nd goal to help secure a 3-1 win over Poland and eclipse a record previously held by Thierry Henry
Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea Is Not Completed Yet
Christopher Vivell to Chelsea is a deal that is yet to be completed.
Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest
Denzel Dumfries has spoken about Chelsea's interest in him in an interview after Netherlands beat the USA.
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
Vivianne Miedema strikes to sink Everton and get Arsenal back on track
A superb strike from the Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema was enough to give Arsenal a 1-0 victory against Everton in the WSL
CBS Sports
FIFA 2022 World Cup: France's Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, and Adrien Rabiot deserve praise
France is into the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and may well be considered favorites now after their 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday which underlined Kylian Mbappe's status as arguably the tournament's form player. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted two second half goals at Al Thumama Stadium to shoot to the top of the goal scoring charts with five in Qatar while Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in what had been a tight contest up until half time in Doha.
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Brighton Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, eager for the three points that will keep them in touch with the top three. United’s 5-0 home win over Villa and Arsenal’s 1-0 home victory over Everton was added to as Chelsea thrashed bottom club Leicester 8-0 away from home. Chelsea are currently 9 points ahead of City, with the blues six points behind United and Arsenal,
