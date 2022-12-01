Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People
Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances. Beck says 25...
Rep. Landon Brown, Liz Cheney Blast Trump Constitution Comments
A Republican State Representative from Laramie County has taken to Twitter to criticize former President Donald Trump for saying that parts of the U.S. Constitution may need to be terminated to allow him to return to office in the face of what he says was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
BREAKING: Wyoming will face Ohio in Arizona Bowl
LARAMIE -- For the fifth time in the Craig Bohl era, Wyoming is heading to the postseason. For the second time in four seasons, the Cowboys will travel to the desert where they will take on the Ohio Bobcats in the Arizona Bowl. The game will take place Dec. 30 in Tucson and kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
Trio of Wyoming Starters Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming football players -- all starters -- announced their intentions to leave the program Monday on the official opening day of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Texas natives Cam Stone, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Joshua Cobbs all took to social media to publicize their respective decisions to transfer. Starting running back Titus Swen, also from the Lone Star State, was dismissed from the team a week ago for a "violation of team rules." The junior is also in the portal.
Pokes drop fourth straight, fall to GCU, 66-58
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy offense struggled late in the second half in a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. A run by Grand Canyon in the final seven minutes was too much for the shorthanded Cowboys playing without Brandan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds to overcome.
