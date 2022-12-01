Read full article on original website
Fall River Family of 5 Living in Camper After House Fire Left Them Homeless [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. Every holiday season, Fun 107 teams up with The United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. These families have seen hardship and have experienced heartache, and they need a helping hand. Thanks to heartfelt nominations, we have...
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol County among ‘best rural counties for retirees in America’
The retirement years are meant to be the golden years—a period in life when your time is truly your own to enjoy. For many retirees in the United States, that means finding the perfect location that meets at the intersection of low cost of living with a high quality of life.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Turnto10.com
Non-profit helps bring Christmas to underserved children in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Children's Friend started back in 1834. "We were founded 188 years ago as a children's friend home to take care of literally neglected children, abandoned children out on the street," said David Caprio, president and CEO of Children's Friend. Over the years, its mission has evolved. Children's...
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Birdie – at the Providence Animal Control Center
I was found as a stray on the streets of Providence. I don’t know why, I am such a good girl! I am about 5 to 6 years old and as sweet as they come. I am gentle when I need to be and playful when I need to be. I might also like other dogs too! I was someone’s someone before so I can easily fit right in to another home!
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) CFC’s Operation Christmas is Back with Gifts for Families in Need
Citizens for Citizens, Inc.’s (CFC) Operation Christmas is once again prepared to provide gifts for upwards of 4,000 Fall River area needy children this holiday season. Program coordinator Chrystal Arpa says the effects of the pandemic and inflation continue to impact local residents trying to make ends meet. Families...
GoLocalProv
Proposed Fane Tower Gets Another Redesign - Now 47-Stories Tall
New York developer Jason Fane came to Providence in 2016 with the vision of building three major residential towers. Over the years, his plans have been revised on a number of occasions, and he has faced regulatory battles, lawsuits, a pandemic, and an explosion in the cost of construction. The...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
whatsupnewp.com
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision. The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. “River...
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between Nov. 16 & Nov. 22
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Buyer: Jen Crotty, Roberto Santana & Alexander Negron. Price: $385,000. 88-92 Pascoag Main St. Seller: Bonnie Carter. Buyer: Forge Properties, LLC. Price: $300,000. 46 Warner Lane.
independentri.com
Water Department investigating series of underground leaks
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening. NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using...
ABC6.com
Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.
Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Providence Public Schools Administration’s Handling of Violence Raises More Questions
The administration of Providence Public Schools is under fire by nearly every constituency. This week's violence and the administration's attempt to mislead parents, community leaders, and the media about the severity of the beating and stabbing at Central High School only goes to further undermine trust. Earlier this week, organizer...
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
rhodybeat.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week
Attention big dog lovers! Mama Cass is a gorgeous brindle Hound mix girl who loves with her whole heart, once she knows you. Mama is the type of girl who you will need to go in and spend time with to build a relationship. She loves to play fetch, walks well on the leash, loves belly rubs and of course treats! She is looking for an adult home with preferably a fenced yard. If you'd like to meet this awesome girl, please contact Heart of RI at 401-467-3670 or visit the shelter during their open hours: Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. You can also visit their website www.heartofri.org Mama Cass is hoping to share her heart with you!
providenceonline.com
Providence Launches New Holiday Event: Three Nights of Lights
In our September cover story (“Everything’s Waiting For You” by Karen Greco), Kristen Adamo, president of GoProvidence AKA the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), explained how the pandemic changed her job. “Before, it was really about marketing the things we have. Then during the pandemic, and going forward, it became about helping to develop the things we need. We can’t just promote the things that are happening in Providence anymore; we have to help create them.”
