whatsupnewp.com

Bristol County among ‘best rural counties for retirees in America’

The retirement years are meant to be the golden years—a period in life when your time is truly your own to enjoy. For many retirees in the United States, that means finding the perfect location that meets at the intersection of low cost of living with a high quality of life.
Turnto10.com

Non-profit helps bring Christmas to underserved children in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Children's Friend started back in 1834. "We were founded 188 years ago as a children's friend home to take care of literally neglected children, abandoned children out on the street," said David Caprio, president and CEO of Children's Friend. Over the years, its mission has evolved. Children's...
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Birdie – at the Providence Animal Control Center

I was found as a stray on the streets of Providence. I don’t know why, I am such a good girl! I am about 5 to 6 years old and as sweet as they come. I am gentle when I need to be and playful when I need to be. I might also like other dogs too! I was someone’s someone before so I can easily fit right in to another home!
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) CFC’s Operation Christmas is Back with Gifts for Families in Need

Citizens for Citizens, Inc.’s (CFC) Operation Christmas is once again prepared to provide gifts for upwards of 4,000 Fall River area needy children this holiday season. Program coordinator Chrystal Arpa says the effects of the pandemic and inflation continue to impact local residents trying to make ends meet. Families...
GoLocalProv

Proposed Fane Tower Gets Another Redesign - Now 47-Stories Tall

New York developer Jason Fane came to Providence in 2016 with the vision of building three major residential towers. Over the years, his plans have been revised on a number of occasions, and he has faced regulatory battles, lawsuits, a pandemic, and an explosion in the cost of construction. The...
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
nrinow.news

Property sales in Burrillville between Nov. 16 & Nov. 22

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Buyer: Jen Crotty, Roberto Santana & Alexander Negron. Price: $385,000. 88-92 Pascoag Main St. Seller: Bonnie Carter. Buyer: Forge Properties, LLC. Price: $300,000. 46 Warner Lane.
independentri.com

Water Department investigating series of underground leaks

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening. NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using...
ABC6.com

Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.

Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
whatsupnewp.com

List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
rhodybeat.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week

Attention big dog lovers! Mama Cass is a gorgeous brindle Hound mix girl who loves with her whole heart, once she knows you. Mama is the type of girl who you will need to go in and spend time with to build a relationship. She loves to play fetch, walks well on the leash, loves belly rubs and of course treats! She is looking for an adult home with preferably a fenced yard. If you'd like to meet this awesome girl, please contact Heart of RI at 401-467-3670 or visit the shelter during their open hours: Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. You can also visit their website www.heartofri.org Mama Cass is hoping to share her heart with you!
providenceonline.com

Providence Launches New Holiday Event: Three Nights of Lights

In our September cover story (“Everything’s Waiting For You” by Karen Greco), Kristen Adamo, president of GoProvidence AKA the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), explained how the pandemic changed her job. “Before, it was really about marketing the things we have. Then during the pandemic, and going forward, it became about helping to develop the things we need. We can’t just promote the things that are happening in Providence anymore; we have to help create them.”

