Attention big dog lovers! Mama Cass is a gorgeous brindle Hound mix girl who loves with her whole heart, once she knows you. Mama is the type of girl who you will need to go in and spend time with to build a relationship. She loves to play fetch, walks well on the leash, loves belly rubs and of course treats! She is looking for an adult home with preferably a fenced yard. If you'd like to meet this awesome girl, please contact Heart of RI at 401-467-3670 or visit the shelter during their open hours: Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. You can also visit their website www.heartofri.org Mama Cass is hoping to share her heart with you!

4 DAYS AGO