ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Floyd Mayweather Spends Millions On Art Pieces At Art Basel

By @JustInMyView
92Q
92Q
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjoKO_0jU4vjSl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyOeA_0jU4vjSl00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We know art can get expensive, but Floyd Mayweather just showed out how about a dozen pieces of work can cost over $3 million.The former boxing champ hit up Art Basel in Miami with his billionaire friend Robert Smith for some new decor, with the two of them shelving out some major cash. Smith is also an investor in Floyd’s “The GOAT” docuseries.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Reports say Floyd purchased ten pieces from the festival and may be returning again this week to pick up more.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The infamous South Florida art show routinely brings in major entertainers and athletes from around the world, with TMZ reporting “stars like Leonardo DiCaprio , Martha Stewart , Amar’e Stoudemire and Sylvester Stallone were in the building.”

We’re sure it’s probably a lot less than this, but what’s the most money you’ve ever spent on art or something for your house? READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Floyd Mayweather Spends Millions On Art Pieces At Art Basel appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92Q

A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos

With no end to the Kanye West trainwreck, one establishment is offering support. A London shop is offering free removals of Yeezy tattoos.  The post A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce

After 7 years of marriage, the former couple finalized their divorce, with Kanye set to pay $200K a month in child support. The post Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce appeared first on 92 Q.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Couple arrives at awards ceremony in NYC after Netflix trailer released– latest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92Q

Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac

Court documents reveal that Jay-Z attempted to purchase Bacardi's share of the D'USSE Cognac brand for $1.5 billion. The post Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever

Born on this day in 1976, Chadwick Boseman was a talent gone far too soon. Hard to believe it’s been just over two years since his untimely passing, and as fans of his iconic portrayal of Black Panther were treated to a moving onscreen tribute via Wakanda Forever earlier this month, now is the perfect time to […] The post Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

554
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy