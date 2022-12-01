Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has thrown out bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, leaving him facing only records falsification charges. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled Monday. He says prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe. He says that’s an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges. Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his influence to fund a nonprofit organization with state money.
FOX 28 Spokane
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The 11-year-old nephew of a Black woman fatally shot by a white Texas police officer says his aunt had a gun but didn’t raise it to point at the officer. Zion Carr was 8 when then-officer Aaron Dean killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Now 11, the boy testified on Monday that Jefferson pulled out a gun when she heard sounds behind the house. But he said she never raised it and kept it pointed down. Whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before opening fire is central to the long-delayed case. Dean’s lawyers say he saw the gun. Prosecutors contend he didn’t.
FOX 28 Spokane
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say the Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed was operating under an illegally obtained license. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics says Friday that the license application by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law. Pham has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The man wanted in the Nov. 20 shooting deaths of four people at the farm has been extradited back to the state from Florida. Wu Chen, also known as Chen Wu in jail records, was booked into the Kingfisher County jail on Thursday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
FOX 28 Spokane
Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80
PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, who represented Arizona in Congress for more than two decades, has died. A statement from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says Kolbe died Saturday at the age of 80. Kolbe was elected to the U.S. House in 1984, serving 11 terms before he retired. In Congress, he often was at odds with other Republicans over his support for free trade, an immigrant guest worker program and gay rights. He reluctantly announced in 1996 that he was gay but said he didn’t want that to define him. Ducey called Kolbe’s life and service to Arizona remarkable.
FOX 28 Spokane
Jury awards ex-Maine trooper $300,000 in whistleblower case
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A jury in Maine has awarded a former state trooper $300,000 after determining the state police wrongly retaliated when he raised concerns about its intelligence gathering work. George Loder filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he was reassigned and then denied a transfer after he took his concerns about the Maine Intelligence Analysis Center to his superiors. Loder said the center had gathered intelligence on power line protesters, gun buyers and others who had committed no crime. The Bangor Daily News reported the jury deliberated for more than five hours Friday before finding in Loder’s favor. State police had defended the intelligence work and denied that any retaliation occurred.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative prosecutor is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age. Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed a motion late Wednesday to dismiss the case. His fellow defendants, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, filed briefs preserving their rights to seek a dismissal as the case progresses. All three argued that the lawsuit seeks to improperly restrict prosecutorial discretion and that Kaul lacks standing to sue because he hasn’t been personally harmed by the ban.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across North Carolina county
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff says multiple power substations in a North Carolina county were vandalized in what appeared to be a criminal act, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a Facebook post that the power outage across Moore County that began just after 7 p.m. Saturday is being investigated as a criminal criminal act. More than 40,000 electric customers in the county remained without power on Sunday morning, according to the site poweroutage.us. Duke Energy said that it could take until Sunday night to restore all power.
FOX 28 Spokane
California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil’s high gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are preparing to return to work for a special session on gas prices. State lawmakers are scheduled to convene on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the 2023 legislative session. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also called lawmakers into a special session on that same day to begin work on a proposed penalty for oil companies when their profits surpass a certain threshold. The proposal likely won’t be debated until January. More than a quarter of the Legislature’s 120 lawmakers could be new members following the November elections, depending on the outcome of some close races.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
Nonprofit organizations in Georgia are digging deep to ramp up their operations again after Election Day to inform voters about the closely watched runoff race for one of the state’s Senate seats. Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project, says many of the voters they are targeting don’t know there is a runoff. Her organization had to find new canvassers as well as new funding. They’ve raised almost $800,000 to support phone banking, text banking and voter protection at the polls for the runoff. Grassroots nonprofits are prohibited from campaigning for any candidate or party, but Cotton says they fill an important role educating voters on where and how to vote.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction for leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest — 43 companies from around the world. It marks America’s first foray into floating wind turbines; auctions so far have been for ones that are anchored to the seafloor. The need for energy that does not put more carbon into the atmosphere is increasing as climate change takes a toll. Environmentalists and tribes say they want to make sure the offshore and coastal development is done right.
Comments / 0