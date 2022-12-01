Read full article on original website
Baby it’s cold and icy outside!
Light snow tapers off by mid-morning, but with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy throughout the day. Please be careful!. Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder...
Snow showers on a cloudy Sunday – Matt
Some cloudy and snowy days are ahead of us, and that all begins on Sunday. Light snow will come across the Blue Mountains around lunchtime and stick across the Palouse into Sunday evening. Snow will continue to track north into the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Silver Valley/St. Joe regions and will linger into early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place on Sunday for these areas. Our northern counties meanwhile are unlikely to see more than a flurry out of this one.
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
How much snow needs to get plowed off Spokane streets?
SPOKANE, Wash. — An all-city snow plowing operation is underway in Spokane after Wednesday’s storm. The Spokane Streets Department says on their webpage plowing the full city usually takes three days of 24-hour shifts. There’s a good reason for that. Spokane has 2,200 miles worth of traffic lanes...
November the snowiest in a decade for Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 2022 is the 6th snowiest on record in Spokane and the snowiest in over 10 years. Records for Spokane go back 141 years. Heavy snow on November 30th set a new record for the date: 7.5″. This brings the total for November 2022 to 18.5″ at Spokane International Airport.
Browne’s Addition neighbors asking for earlier notice on street snow plowing
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you live in Browne’s Addition, you’ve probably noticed snow plows out clearing the roads. Some people there say they would have liked more of a notice that the City’s plows would be out this weekend. People living in Browne’s Addition will need to get creative about parking their cars in the area this weekend. “That’s the...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
POST FALLS, ID. — If you live in Post Falls, you probably heard a loud boom-like sound in the area. Multiple viewers reached out to 4 News Now letting us know that there was a loud boom in the area at around 7:15 p.m. According to Northern Lakes Fire District PIO Chris Larson, he says there were rumors going around...
Friday morning; a break from shoveling, but you’ll need to add another layer! – Kris
We are tracking very dry and cold air moving into the Inland Northwest. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
KREM
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in...
What zoo has the most animals in Spokane?
I plan to show my kids the real animals to broaden his horizons on weekends. Does anyone know what zoo has the most animals in Spokane? Thank you!
