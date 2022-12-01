ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka chief: Man killed by officer after struggle over gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka police officer shot and killed a man early Thursday during a struggle over a handgun, Police Chief Bryan Wheedles said.

The shooting occurred as the officer was investigating a report of a car, which was later determined to be stolen, blocking an alley in central Topeka.

Wheedles said the man, who was alone in the car, ignored several orders, resisted arrest and produced a handgun, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

The chief said the officer shot the suspect during a struggle over the weapon because he feared for his life. The officer was not injured.

Investigators are trying to determine if the suspect fired any shots and how many shots were fired, Wheedles said.

The names of the man and the male officer haven’t been released. Following procedure, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

It’s the fourth time since June that Topeka officers have shot suspects, with three of the people dying. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay ruled officers were justified in one shooting

The KBI forwarded investigative reports on the other two cases to Kagay’s office in mid-November, a KBI spokeswoman said.

