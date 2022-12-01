Read full article on original website
Judith Dietz — UPDATED
Judith C. (Hixson) Dietz, 74, a resident of rural Leesburg, died unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born April 9, 2022, in Hixson, Tenn. Judy, as many knew her, was the daughter of Melvin Hixson and Burma (Whitlow) Black. She spent her formative years and much of her adult life around Hamilton County, Tenn., and Kosciusko County, settling in the Leesburg/North Webster area in 1990.
Larry Evans — UPDATED
Larry L. Evans, 76, a lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1946, the only son of Ralph and Betty (Shirey) Evans. On July 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Starner, and together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Debbie.
Mary V. Phillips
Mary V. (Wright) Phillips, 106, Plymouth, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living Home, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 20, 1916. On July 3, 1937, she married Gerald Nickerson; he preceded her in death. She married Robert Phillips in 1964; he preceded her in death. Mary is...
Dorothy L. Baird
Dorothy Luella Newton Baird, 95, Rochester, died at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Logansport. She was born Oct. 6, 1927. On June 28, 1947, she married Charles L. Baird who preceded her in death. Survivors include daughters, Nancy (Johnny) Thompson, Twelve Mile, Stella (Hiram) Hoover, Grass...
Henrietta Resman
Henrietta Resman, 74, Plymouth, died at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home. She was born Feb. 7, 1948. She married Stephan Resman on Nov. 25, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Samantha Resman and Jennifer (Bill) Ntories; two granddaughters; and brothers Victor and George Wechman.
Teresa Anne Rhoades
Teresa A. Rhoades, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Teresa was born June 26, 1961, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Herbert J. and Rose Lee (Hale) Mann. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’79 and went on to earn her degree from Manchester College. Teresa was devoted to Scouting, having served as a Boy Scout den leader and pack leader and also as camp director for Rising Arrow Cub Scout Camp. She earned her Wood Badge certification, an advanced national leadership course available only to Scouting professionals, serving with the “Owl” patrol. Teresa attended First Free Will Baptist Church of Kosciusko County and volunteered with the Nation Guard’s Soldier & Family Readiness Center. She had just recently retired from the offices at Zimmer Biomet.
E. Maxine Kolb
E. Maxine Kolb, 90, Albion, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her home in Albion. She was born Oct. 3, 1932. On Sept. 9, 1953, Maxine married Henry Kolb, Sr.; he preceded her in death. Maxine is survived by her daughters, Diana Stewart and Lisa Myers; sons, Henry “Butch” (Judy)...
Lisa R. Schoener
Lisa R. Schoener, 59, Wabash, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born April 10, 1963. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Harrell, Kokomo; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Walter (Monica) Harrell, Roanoke, James Harrell, Lagro, Frances (Ed) Napier, North Manchester, Tina (Phill) Eakright, Wabash, Lori McCune, Mesa, Ariz. and Susan (Jon) Kramer, Huntington.
David Joseph Murphy
David Joseph Murphy, 56, Lakeville, died at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Lakeville. David was born July 9, 1966. David is survived by his three children, John Robert (Stephanie) Murphy, Georgia, Andrew Charles (Leandra) Snyder, Ucon, Idaho and Joshua David Neidlinger, Alaska; four grandchildren; and his former wife, Michelle (Jim).
Linda Johnston — PENDING
Linda Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry, Warsaw, went home to be with Jesus at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Paddock Springs Nursing Home in Warsaw, at the age of 69. She was born on July 28, 1953, in South Bend, to Edna Bernice (Abney) McIntire and Robert Lloyd Fry. She was baptized at the Mennonite Church of Warsaw and attended Harrison Center Church faithfully. She received services from Cardinal Center and worked for many years both in the community and at the sheltered workshop. She loved all holidays, especially her birthday. She loved spending time with her guardian’s family, going to church, and going on outings with her friend Christine. She loved her cats, Charlie and George, and always took good care of them. She liked music, doing crafts, drawing, calling her friends, going shopping and of course, going out to eat. She was known for her bright smile and loved to give hugs.
It’s Christmastime With The Echoes Of The Past
CLAYPOOL — Santa will come to Claypool and the Echoes of the Past from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to see who has been naughty or nice so he can get his list ready for Christmas Eve. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Kids can enjoy the activity table...
Kenneth D. Herman — PENDING
Kenneth Herman, 58, Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Syracuse, died Dec. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
Bonnie Johnson — UPDATED
Bonnie S. Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born July 1, 1951. On Nov. 11, 1994, she married Roy Johnson; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Adam (Amber) Prater, Eric (Tina) Prater and Jonathan (Clair) Prater;...
June Ellen Weber
June Ellen Weber, 93, formerly of rural Akron, died at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, where she had resided for one year. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kewanna. She married Walter Weber on Dec. 19, 1948, in Rochester. Surviving June...
Bill Caudill — PENDING
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Thelma Clarice Gibson
Thelma Clarice (Long) Gibson, 94, died Dec. 4, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1928. She is survived by two sons, Charles (Rhonda) Gibson, Champaign, Ill. and James (Rhonda) Gibson, Syracuse; and four grandchildren. Thelma married Claude C. Gibson on June 2, 1957; he preceded her in death. Rieth Rohrer...
Dessie J. Arnold
Dessie J. Arnold, 70, Columbia City, died at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1952. On April 14, 1982, Dessie married Rich Dunbar; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her brother John (Nicole) Arnold, Carmel. DeMoney-Grimes...
Phyllis Jean Walters
Phyllis Jean Walters, 94, Nappanee, died at 4:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born on Jan. 3, 1928, in Bremen. On Oct. 10, 1946, she married Kenneth J. “Kenny” Walters in Nappanee. Phyllis is survived by her four children: Beth (Jerry) Huff...
Therese “Tess” A. Greer
Therese “Tess” A. Greer, 93, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family by her side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She was born in Monterey on Dec. 22, 1928. On Feb. 7, 1953, in Monterey, she married Gene M. Shetland,...
