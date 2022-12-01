Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry, Warsaw, went home to be with Jesus at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Paddock Springs Nursing Home in Warsaw, at the age of 69. She was born on July 28, 1953, in South Bend, to Edna Bernice (Abney) McIntire and Robert Lloyd Fry. She was baptized at the Mennonite Church of Warsaw and attended Harrison Center Church faithfully. She received services from Cardinal Center and worked for many years both in the community and at the sheltered workshop. She loved all holidays, especially her birthday. She loved spending time with her guardian’s family, going to church, and going on outings with her friend Christine. She loved her cats, Charlie and George, and always took good care of them. She liked music, doing crafts, drawing, calling her friends, going shopping and of course, going out to eat. She was known for her bright smile and loved to give hugs.

