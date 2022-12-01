ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach Divorcing NJ Native, 'Melrose Place' Star Andrew Shue: Report

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Photo Credit: Amy Robach Twitter

After years of marital troubles, "Good Morning America" anchor Amy Robach has is divorcing former New Jersey resident and "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue, Page Six reports.

Shue, 55, married Robach in 2010 and have apparently been on the rocks for years, the outlet said citing one of the anchor's friends.

Shue was born in Delaware but attended Columbia High School in Maplewood. He was later inducted into its Hall of Fame, and in 2020 delivered a congratulations to the school's graduating class.

Shue is known for his role as Billy Campbell on TV series "Melrose Place."

Comments / 13

David McGowan
2d ago

watching the show now kind of feels like your in the bedroom watching . to weird for us . we watch another channel now . call me when they do a bedroom scene

John Skoufis
2d ago

Cannot stop her infidelty with cohost. He did the same to his wife. Lost respect for both.

