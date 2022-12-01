Read full article on original website
Temple police looking for robbery suspect
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
One dead in motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, they arrived to the scene and found a severely injured man. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man...
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor
The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
Man charged in Corsicana bank robbery was out on parole after previous bank robbery conviction in DFW area
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Ronald Cornelius Jones, 53, of Corsicana, was arrested and charged in the Nov. 28, 2022, robbery of the Chase Bank at 101 N. Beaton Street, according to Corsicana Police. Police received the 911 call at about 8:59 a.m. that morning and arrived at the bank about...
Belton Police: Woman found dead in home, person of interest questioned
BELTON, Texas — An unidentified 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday afternoon, according to the Belton Police Department. The woman's body was found in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue. Police visited the home around 1 p.m. to make a welfare check. The woman's employer...
Suspects arrested in smash-and-grab burglary at Navarro County convenience store
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives and deputies with the Navarro County and Freestone County sheriff’s offices arrested two suspects in the smash-and-grab style burglary at the I-45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of Interstate 45 West in Navarro County. On Nov. 30, 2022, the investigation led detectives...
Waco Woman Charged With Deadly Arson
Rosalind Rena Hill, 65, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony arson in an April 2015 incident. She threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker and lit her on fire. A court sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison after serving more than seven years. Walker, then 45, was burned over 40 percent of her body and died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
Three years after Temple officer killed Michael Dean, community members continue advocating for change
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago today, on December 2, 2019, an unarmed Temple man, Michael Dean, was shot and killed by a police officer for allegedly speeding. Dean, a father of three, had just picked up a birthday cake for his daughter, and it sat in the passenger seat.
Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
Reward increased to $6k for missing Coryell County inmate Brandon Hogan
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The reward for missing Coryell County inmate Brandon Hogan increased to $6,000 on Thursday. In October, Hogan was put on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list after he escaped from his inmate work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction on Sept. 26. Authorities warn...
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
