McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are warning customers about a lettuce shortage that could impact their orders
Diseases in the major lettuce growing region of the US reduced this year's crop and drove up prices.
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
How to get the coveted McGold card from McDonald’s
McDonald’s announced the return of its coveted McGold card for the the first time since 2018. Here’s how you can get a chance to win the card, which gives you free food for life from the fast food giant. What are the details of the prize?. According to...
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
Chick-fil-A finally gave employees what it gives customers (no, not chicken)
You're rolling up to a drive-thru. You're thinking about what you want. You're also thinking about how long it'll take before you can place that first hot french fry into your begging gullet. Because you know life is short, your gullet can't wait, and your hangriness lurks like an impending...
Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year
While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.
Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire
The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
‘That’s a McHack for you’: Man shares $1.79 McDonald’s meal deal Hack!
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
McDonald's Customers Are Disappointed With Its New Burger And McFlurry Announcement
Not every holiday treat is a winner. Though the dark and cold months often bring loads of fun new treats, like Starbucks' six new holiday drinks or Wendy's peppermint Frosty, there's also a lot of flops that come out during the season of family and festivities. Consider the disdain people had for Trader Joe's advent calendars, which caused the grocery chain to get brutally roasted on Instagram. Then there's the Raclette Burger that Shake Shack released (per HypeBae). It might be delicious, but it's only available in the U.K.
