Read full article on original website
Related
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
860wacb.com
Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
Caldwell County approves expansion of opioid program after rise in overdoses
LENOIR, N.C. — Commissioners in Caldwell County have recently approved using a portion of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement for the extension of an opioid relief program known as R.E.S.T.A.R.T. Caldwell County EMS Chief Jonathan Cook explained the approval will advance the program and hopefully curb the opioid epidemic...
Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016. “It has been such an honor...
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
WXII 12
Wilkes Central High School's shooting hoax leaves community on edge
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — WXII is learning more about how the Wilkes County School District reacted to Thursday's hoax at Wilkes Central High School. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office received a threat that there was an active shooter on the Wilkes Central High School Campus, prompting the school to go on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m.
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
caldwelljournal.com
Volunteers wanted to help light luminaries in Lenoir
LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The City of Lenoir’s annual luminary display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and staff could use some help lighting the thousands of candles in the luminaries. Blue Ridge Memorial Park staff have been working for the...
FOX Carolina
Drugs seized in Buncombe County
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
qcnews.com
Maiden man charged with four counts of indecent exposure
MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maiden Police say Nelson Alexander Abarca recently exposed himself to four women in town. After an investigation, authorities arrested the 30-year-old man for charges of misdemeanor indecent exposure. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking...
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Drug Charge In Alexander County
Justin Ray Morton, age 28 of Hickory, was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, December 3rd and charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Morton is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today (December 5th) in Taylorsville.
WBTV
Christmas Cocktails with Two Shots on the Rocks
The fire was reported at a house on S. Church St. in Salisbury. First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
Man dead after leading deputies on chase, running stoplight, crashing in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a crash and after being chased by law enforcement Friday in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 9 p.m. after a deputy activated blue lights and a siren to stop a person driving a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.
CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City […]
qcnews.com
Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting suspect killed - and two deputies and a firefighter were injured. QCNEWS.COM. Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire …. A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting...
Mount Airy News
Crowd celebrates new clinic location
Surry Medical Ministries move ‘long time coming’. State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks about the importance of the clinic in serving area residents without health insurance. A large contingent gathers for the program held outside, with Northern Regional Hospital looming in the background. The temperature gauge might’ve read 38 degrees...
Comments / 0