Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
WHIZ
Cambridge Post Trooper of the Year
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol has announced their district trooper of the year. This year’s Trooper of the Year is Connor Nagel. According to Sgt. Todd Henry, Nagel illustrates what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper, maintaining good morale, communicating clearly and demonstrating resourcefulness.
WHIZ
Library Holiday Open Houses in Muskingum County
ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the holidays with your family and friends then with Santa at the library. Several Libraries in Muskingum County are hosting open houses that have tons of different activities that will bring the magic of Christmas to anyone. Marketing and Community Relations Director for the Muskingum County Library Sean Fennell discussed about other activities that people can do at these different open houses.
WHIZ
New Lexington Fire Department Sponsors Toy Drive
NEW LEXINGTON, oh – Christmas is a season for giving, and ’tis the season. The New Lexington Fire Department held a Toy Drive on December 3rd. This annual holiday event has been a tradition for decades, but this year was a little different. Usually, the fire department would go around and collect the toy donations, but this year the donations came to them. Toy donors stopped by the fire station, and their toys were collected.
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?
Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.
WHIZ
Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County
VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart: Pet Smart’s Charity Donation Drive
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to help those in need, especially near the Holidays when families and friends come together and celebrate the gift of giving. And Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart eight years ago, decided to partner up and have an annual event called Pet Smart Charity Donation Drive.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
WHIZ
Natalie McLain
Natalie Annette McLain, 87, of Zanesville, formerly of New Lexington, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born August 6, 1935 in Crooksville, the only daughter of the late Edgar and Izetta (nee:...
sciotopost.com
Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County
COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
WHIZ
I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night
Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
sciotopost.com
Where is Santa Today in Pickaway County?
Pickaway County – This year Santa is moving around the county to different spots visiting kids from different areas, along with Santa each area is offering something fun for the kids. We will make sure to post where he will be so adults can help their kids get a visit with Santa.
